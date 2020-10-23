PopMatters is moving to WordPress. We will publish a few essays daily while we develop the new site. We hope the beta will be up sometime late next week.
Music

Laura Veirs Talks to Herself on 'My Echo'

Steve Horowitz
23 Oct 2020
Photo: Courtesy of the artist via Bandcamp

The thematic connections between these 10 Laura Veirs songs and our current situation are somewhat coincidental, or maybe just the result of kismet or karmic or something in the zeitgeist.

My Echo
Laura Veirs

Raven Marching Band

23 October 2020

Laura Veirs' My Echo sounds like it was written and recorded during the recent pandemic because of its claustrophobic themes of confinement and disintegration. But that's not true, according to Veirs in the Bandcamp album description. Instead, she was restricted by domesticity, getting older, an oppressive government, and the threat of apocalypse in a pre-COVID world. Veirs may have intuited what would happen in the future, but she did not consciously think so during the creation of her latest studio album. She was writing about the end of her marriage and her feelings of isolation. The thematic connections between these ten songs and our current situation are somewhat coincidental, or maybe just the result of kismet or karmic or something in the zeitgeist.

Despite the seeming bleakness of the song's topics, they offer solace rather than aggravation. There are worse things than being alone. Veirs finds comfort in being marooned in "Turquoise Walls" because it allows her to be spiteful instead of feeling paranoid. She can complain because she has a reason to, and that gives the song an astringent pleasure. The meta quality of this and the other material (i.e., she is not singing about being alone, she is singing about how she felt being alone) allows Veirs to offer more than one perspective on her situation. She comes off as amiable and even a bit good-natured, despite it all.

As the album's title My Echo suggests, Veirs know she is talking to herself. She's also a good listener. The songs are conversational and grow in sophistication over the length of the tune. They explore thoughts and feelings more than resolving them. Veirs' breathy voice complements this notion. She frequently sounds as if she is making a physical effort to move forward. Jim James joins her on vocals on the mystical "All the Things", but Bill Frissell on the electronic guitar demands one's attention. He makes Veirs' declarations about the things she cannot see seem like they are present.

James also contributes vocals on the more optimistic "Vapor Trails", but another guest guitarist (M. Ward) steals the show. Veirs' vocals are always at the forefront, but the plush instrumentals behind her add a richness to her delivery and the material. Other players include Patti King ("Bizarre Star Strings") and Karl Blau (bass) on three different tracks apiece and a selection of string and synth artists.

When Veirs genially lilts "how it's nice to be alive" during a season of death on "Memaloose Island", she sounds alone but with the (instrumental) voices in her head. The mix of thoughts and feelings transcends language. The result suggests that even when most removed from others, we are never without their presence. That's a double-edged sword.

Veirs only performs one track as a solo performer (voice and piano), the Armageddon themed "End Times", and the first thing that comes to her mind during the end of the world is another human being. She gleefully notes her love for another will supersede the physical pain as the planet catches fire and falls apart. She's ironic. The end times referred to are clearly the end of a relationship despite the earthly details. Love can't conquer all. Some disasters are just too big, and we end up singing to ourselves. That's why there is music.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
folk chamber folk indie folk music review laura veirs

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology and hosting provider that we have less than a month, until November 6, to move PopMatters off their service or we will be shut down. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to save the site.


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Laura Veirs Talks to Herself on 'My Echo'

The thematic connections between these 10 Laura Veirs songs and our current situation are somewhat coincidental, or maybe just the result of kismet or karmic or something in the zeitgeist.

Film

15 Classic Horror Films That Just Won't Die

Those lucky enough to be warped by these 15 classic horror films, now available on Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection and Kino Lorber, never got over them.

Music

Sixteen Years Later Wayne Payne Follows Up His Debut

Waylon Payne details a journey from addiction to redemption on Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me, his first album since his 2004 debut.

Music

Every Song on the Phoenix Foundation's 'Friend Ship' Is a Stand-Out

Friend Ship is the Phoenix Foundation's most personal work and also their most engaging since their 2010 classic, Buffalo.

Music

Kevin Morby Gets Back to Basics on 'Sundowner'

On Sundowner, Kevin Morby sings of valleys, broken stars, pale nights, and the midwestern American sun. Most of the time, he's alone with his guitar and a haunting mellotron.

Music

Lydia Loveless Creates Her Most Personal Album with 'Daughter'

Given the turmoil of the era, you might expect Lydia Loveless to lean into the anger, amplifying the electric guitar side of her cowpunk. Instead, she created a personal record with a full range of moods, still full of her typical wit.

Music

Flowers for Hermes: An Interview with Performing Activist André De Shields

From creating the title role in The Wiz to winning an Emmy for Ain't Misbehavin', André De Shields reflects on his roles in more than four decades of iconic musicals, including the GRAMMY and Tony Award-winning Hadestown.

Film

The 13 Greatest Horror Directors of All Time

In honor of Halloween, here are 13 fascinating fright mavens who've made scary movies that much more meaningful.

Music

British Jazz and Soul Artists Interpret the Classics on '​Blue Note Re:imagined'

Blue Note Re:imagined provides an entrance for new audiences to hear what's going on in British jazz today as well as to go back to the past and enjoy old glories.

Film

Bill Murray and Rashida Jones Add Another Shot to 'On the Rocks'

Sofia Coppola's domestic malaise comedy On the Rocks doesn't drown in its sorrows -- it simply pours another round, to which we raise our glass.

Music

​Patrick Cowley Remade Funk and Disco on 'Some Funkettes'

Patrick Cowley's Some Funkettes sports instrumental renditions from between 1975-1977 of songs previously made popular by Donna Summer, Herbie Hancock, the Temptations, and others.

Music

The Top 10 Definitive Breakup Albums

When you feel bombarded with overpriced consumerism disguised as love, here are ten albums that look at love's hangover.

Music

Dustin Laurenzi's Natural Language Digs Deep Into the Jazz Quartet Format with 'A Time and a Place'

Restless tenor saxophonist Dustin Laurenzi runs his four-piece combo through some thrilling jazz excursions on a fascinating new album, A Time and a Place.

Television

How 'Watchmen' and 'The Boys' Deconstruct American Fascism

Superhero media has a history of critiquing the dark side of power, hero worship, and vigilantism, but none have done so as radically as Watchmen and The Boys.

Music

Floodlights' 'From a View' Is Classicist Antipodal Indie Guitar Pop

Aussie indie rockers, Floodlights' debut From a View is a very cleanly, crisply-produced and mixed collection of shambolic, do-it-yourself indie guitar music.

Music

CF Watkins Embraces a Cool, Sophisticated Twang on 'Babygirl'

CF Watkins has pulled off the unique trick of creating an album that is imbued with the warmth of the American South as well as the urban sophistication of New York.

Music

Helena Deland Suggests Imagination Is More Rewarding Than Reality on 'Something New'

Canadian singer-songwriter Helena Deland's first full-length release Someone New reveals her considerable creative talents.

Music

While the Sun Shines: An Interview with Composer Joe Wong

Joe Wong, the composer behind Netflix's Russian Doll and Master of None, articulates personal grief and grappling with artistic fulfillment into a sweeping debut album.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.