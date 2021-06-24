Lustmord & Park – ‘Alter’ (album premiere)

Alter is the result of a collaboration between Brian Williams (aka Lustmord), known for his prolific output in experimental music and dark ambient as well as his numerous film and TV scores (The Crow, Underworld, and First Reformed), and Karin Park of nonconformist noise rockers Arabrot. The two create a work of immersive bliss, descending to the depths of minimal electronica.

Alter descends into the dark ambient abyss without forgetting minimal music’s ethereal nature. It balances between the immense sonic structures that Lustmord are well-known for constructing and Karin Park’s stunning vocal delivery. It’s a siren song echoing through the halls of eternity. In this dichotomy between darkness and light, Lustmord and Park unearth the project’s vast cinematic scope.

Experiencing Alter feels like a journey through deserted landscapes and icy exoplanets, one that retains both an earthly, familiar presence but also an otherworldly quality. It’s oppressive and menacing in its dark ambient methodology, yet radiant and sharp in its ethereal spirit. Through sparse rhythms and obscure melodies, the duo create a mystical ritual, performed through an unknown language and the glacial pacing of drone music.

Alter invites the listener to leave behind reality and become lost in the marvelous realm that the duo have sculpted. And it’s with great pleasure that we present an early premiere of Alter in its entirety. The album will be released on 25 June via Pelagic Records.