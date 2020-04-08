British Folk Duo Orpine Share Blissful New Song "Two Rivers" (premiere)
Orpine's "Two Rivers" is a gently undulating, understated folk song that provides a welcome reminder of the enduring majesty of nature.
Providing a soothing balm in these troubled times, British folk duo, Orpine return with their latest single, "Two Rivers". Consisting of musical partners Eleanor Rudge and Oliver Catt, Orpine showcase their ability to craft beguiling, tender folk songs that capture the feelings of loss, love, and longing as reflected in our relationships with the natural environment.
New single "Two Rivers" is a gently undulating, understated folk song. Crafted from little more than the pairs flawless vocal harmonies, a light, steady beat, and soft fiddle flourishes. The whole thing has a wonderful drifting quality, like observing rolling sea mist. The two rivers of the song title are the River Ouse in North Yorkshire and the River Ouseburn a few hundred miles away that flows through Newcastle and into the River Tyne. Lyrically, the song finds Rudge ruminating on the cleansing effect of these rivers and their overriding sense of timeless presence.
In these times of self-isolation, "Two Rivers" provides a welcome reminder of the enduring majesty of nature.