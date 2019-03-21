Oya Paya Embrace Life on New EP, ‘Som’ (premiere)
Oya Paya’s new EP Som captures the band in all their energetic glory with kaleidoscopic harmonies rubbing up against funk bass runs and psychedelic guitar freakouts .
Oya Paya are the definition of an international band. Counting four countries of heritage amongst their three members (Singapore, France, Iran, and England), the trio take in everything from hip-hop to '90s alt-rock to twisted pop to produce something for everyone, no matter where they're from.
Their new EP Som captures the band in all their energetic glory with kaleidoscopic harmonies rubbing up against funk bass runs and psychedelic guitar freakouts. With members having experienced the best and worst of what life has to offer the playful lyrics and colourful couplets often mask a deeper, sense of catharsis in the songs. From the emotional outpouring of"Hiding" to the resilient drive to move on detailed on "Fly", Som captures a band embracing life in all its glory, all with a huge smile on their faces.