Pokey LaFarge Gets Chilled-Out and Soulful on “Drink of You” (premiere)

Americana‘s Pokey LaFarge had a busy schedule planned for March 2020. He had an album to promote in Rock Bottom Rhapsody and a set of tour dates that included traveling to Austin for SXSW. So, instead of being at home in Los Angeles, LaFarge spent the pandemic holed up in East Austin, chilling out and reflecting on his life and music thus far. The experience gave him some much-needed rest along with a creative re-charge.

Now LaFarge has a brand new record on tap with In the Blossom of Their Shade, releasing on 15 October via New West Records. His latest single, “Drink of You”, highlights the artist’s new approach and more relaxed aesthetic. The song is an intriguing blend of pre-rock traditional pop, country blues, and a touch of soul. LaFarge takes his soul influences from the world at large and not just American R&B, and “Drink of You” has an exotic quality with its warm, sunny island vibes. LaFarge’s voice is smooth and dextrous, winding around the notes with a crooner’s spirit. It’s an exciting new direction from this restless American musical spirit.

LaFarge tells PopMatters: “Still in the sway of my Rock Bottom Rhapsody, I suppose, in both mind and spirit, having just recorded the album back in early 2019, here’s another self-indulgent heartbreak song. Deep in the bottle, and the only way I wanted to get out was by drinking my way out and singing about it. I seem to remember I came up with the title first. I was onstage raising a toast to the crowd with a drink in my hand or something. I don’t drink anymore, but it’s still an enjoyable song to sing because of the 3/4 time. It sounds like a jazz club/bar room sea chanty. The words, the chord progression, and the fingerpicking are enjoyable for me to perform as well. Some real spot-on arrangement flourishes by Chris Seefried on this one.”

TOUR DATES

October 2 – Paducah, KY – YAC-toberfest

October 3 – Galesburg, IL – Orpheum

October 6 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom *

October 7 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick *

October 8 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bells Back Room *

October 9 – Milwaukee, WI – BackRoom @ Colectivo *

October 12 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre *

October 13 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert *

October 15 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note *

October 16 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads *

November 3 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line *

November 4 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

November 5 – Grand Rapids, MI – Wealthy Theatre *

November 6 – Indianapolis, IN – HiFi *

November 7 – Charleston WV – Mountain Stage

November 9 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird *

November 10 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom *

November 12 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live *

November 13 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall *

November 14 – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse *

November 15 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts *

November 17 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Showcase Lounge *

November 18 – Ottawa, ON – Club Saw *

November 19 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern *

November 20 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern *