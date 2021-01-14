'Queer Legacies: Stories from Chicago's LGBTQ Archives'

From the rich archives of Chicago's Gerber Hart Library, John D'Emilio's Queer Legacies offers an inspiring overview of individual perseverance; poignant losses, and stirring collective gains.

