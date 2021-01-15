Director Diane Paragas asks her audience to not bring their politics into her film, Yellow Rose, but to just let it be, as she hopes to show the heartbreak of broken families lost within the politicisation of immigration issues.

Lea Salonga as Gail and Dale Watson as himself in Yellow Rose (2019)

