29 Black Music Documentaries for Black History Month 2020
Black American music is beautifully dark and deep. Its beats, fast and slow, resonate as ambassador to all nations. We're adding a Black music documentary to this list each day of Black History Month 2020 to celebrate.
For Black History Month 2020, we are showcasing films featuring Black American artists. Enjoy them and learn about the origin of each Black music legend featured. This list is ordered by layering unknown artists around bigger names while mixing up the genre. It has been curated for maximum surprise, so a hip-hop veteran you love may be followed by a rock band you've never heard, but you'll be glad you did.
We're adding a Black music documentary to this list each day of Black History Month 2020 -- that's 29 days this leap year. So check back with us each day as we celebrate Black History Month 2020 with the contributions each of these fine artists have made to American culture.
27. Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall, Dir. Katherine Fairfax Wright (2017)
High-energy singer, choreographer, and Virgin Airlines Safety Video mastermind Todrick Hall takes you inside the birth of his musical, Straight Outta Oz.
Years before he executive-produced Taylor Swift videos, Hall was a gay Black boy in Texas, suffering from the triple-crown bigotry of being a gay Black boy in Texas. But he realized he could display his specific songwriting and performance talents into his YouTube channel which, according to Wikipedia, has "3.1 million subscribers" and his videwos have been viewed "531.9 million times".
He's recently graduated to workshopping his new show for a national tour. Four weeks before it debuts he still hasn't written all the songs, designed all the sets, or finalized all the dance moves!
Will our hero to millions of Black and LGBTQ kids finish his ode to inclusivity before showtime?
Watch Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall on Netflix.
28. Hitsville: The Making of Motown, Dirs. Benjamin Turner, Gabe Turner (2019)
(IMDB)
Much like Motown in its heyday as "The Sound of Young America", this doc about the influential Detroit record label is cheery, chock-full-o-hits, and totally "on brand".
Founding CEO Berry Gordy modeled Motown upon the factory production processes of his hometown automobile companies, complete with a Quality Assurance department, and created one of the most successful labels of the 1960s with 20 #1 Billboard singles. Gordy simplifies Motown's complex history but I could watch his hysterical interplay with Motown VP (and songwriting legend) Smokey Robinson all day long.
Although Motown icon Diana Ross is curiously absent, both Stevie Wonder and The Jacksons make appearances, as does rocker Neil Young since he was briefly in the Motown group the Mynah Birds with "Super Freak" singer Rick James. Gordy shied away from signing acts that sang about drugs, which is ironic since James loved to sing about drugs. And hey, there's Jamie Foxx!
Watch Hitsville: The Making of Motown on Showtime.
29. Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (2019)
Before the success of the interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was the interconnected Wu-Tang Clan Musical Universe. Ten heroically-monikered MCs from Staten Island—powered by a heady brew of kung-fu flicks, poverty-based paranoia, and eccentric mathematics—dropped ill flows over multiple hit albums on multiple labels simultaneously, a feat never duplicated on that scale.
Overseen by rapper/producer/clan-master RZA, their grim and grimy "Protect Ya Neck" slashed open a ragged portal into the mainstream, one where prankster Ol' Dirty Bastard can croon with chanteuse Mariah Carey, suave Method Man can host a reality competition show, and brainy GZA can give a TEDTalk on science literacy.
Possessing mythology so deep they wrote a book to explain it, The Wu-Tang Clan diagram how their music's impact is stronger than band dysfunction, member death, and waning chart positions. Now 26 years after their debut fans are still tattooing the Wu-Tang logo upon themselves in their honor.
Watch Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men on Showtime