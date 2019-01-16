Tishmal Turns the Tables on Mistreaters in "You're Afraid" (premiere)
Speaking truth to those who mistreat or abuse others, pop artist Tishmal wrote "You're Afraid" to empower those who have been hurt or marginalized.
Meaning "hummingbird" in the language of her Native American heritage, Luiseño, Tishmal is the brainchild of indie pop soloist Rachel Brockbank. It was a name bestowed upon her when she was young, right around the same period during which she first began to write and perform music. With Tishmal's debut EP soon to be released on 24 January, the artist is premiering a new single with PopMatters. Entitled "You're Afraid", the song captivates with its undulating, synth-laden arrangement. Especially throughout its haunting chorus, it is performed with the same empowering confidence that Tishmal hopes to imbue into the hearts of her listeners.
Tishmal tells PopMatters, "'You're Afraid' is a paradigm shift on power. One of my best friends was cheated on, and it reminded me of my some of past relationships and the song started forming. When you're mistreated in a relationship, it can take a blow to your self-esteem. But in reality, you have the power because you know the ugly truth.
"I wanted to write a power song for people who have been mistreated, lied to, assaulted, etc. to feel empowered. As funny as it sounds to say it out loud, I wanted a song to point out the fact that the cheater is the one who should be afraid."