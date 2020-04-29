Powered by RebelMouse
Brendan James Focuses on What We Have "In Common" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
29 Apr 2020
Photo: Curry Ernst / Courtesy of Mixtape Media

Pop's Brendan James is prepping a new album, but paused to release this new single with a message of hope and reconciliation.

Singer-songwriter Brendan James will release a new album later this year. In the meantime, he's given listeners a new single, "In Common". Written in Rwanda, while on a worldwide trip with his wife two young children, James couldn't help but be moved after visiting several genocide memorials. Realizing that such atrocities can occur wherever there's division, he was prompted to create something he saw as having the potential to heal.

James says, "I just don't want to be an artist creating from one side of the aisle, foolishly thinking I can change minds that way. I'd rather bring people together. Our differences are many, but so are our similarities." Spotlighting the singer's unmistakable voice, the song is as moving as the subject matter which inspired it and, in this era of division and isolation, is exactly the kind of song music lovers need.

