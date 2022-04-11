“Couldn’t ever imagine even havin’ doubts / But not everything works out,” sings Camila Cabello on the second single from her third studio album, Familia. In many ways, the record acts as an unexpected sequel to her second LP, Romance, whose lyrics dealt mainly with her highly publicized relationship with fellow pop singer Shawn Mendes. But that’s not at all how Familia has been marketed, despite news of her separation from Mendes last fall, which has already given him plenty of successful breakup singles.

Since the lead single “Don’t Go Yet” release last summer, Cabello’s third album promised a homegrown Latin pop-focused sound. Even with Top 40 radio’s inexplicable obsession with Latin pop ever since “Despacito” in 2017, Cabello’s knack for hooks while also hitting right where it hurts was always enough to set her apart. Familia, however, just doesn’t hit any of the right notes.

It’s not that Cabello’s Spanish-language songs on the record sound out of place. Far from it. The English songs sound like they belong on a different album. Her aforementioned collaboration with Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam”, is undoubtedly a highlight, with their vocals and songwriting styles gelling surprisingly well together. But for a collection of songs titled Familia, one would think the tracklisting would spend a bit more time on the sense of family and togetherness that the singer supposedly rediscovered while at home in Miami during the brunt of the pandemic.

Instead, Cabello simultaneously shades and pines over the end of a relationship, and not in a way that feels humbling or empowering for the perfect pop breakup song. Safe for “Bam Bam,” the lyrics that presumably address the end of her romance with Mendes sooner illicit cringes before applause as she airs dirty laundry on “Boys Don’t Cry” and grapples with loneliness in the form of severely undercooked lyrics on “La Buena Vida”. Even “Everyone at This Party”, the record’s closer that is also most likely about Mendes, sounds like it belongs on the ostensibly melodramatic album that Cabello worked on right after leaving Fifth Harmony that was later scrapped, aptly titled The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.

Speaking of Fifth Harmony, the singer also addresses the split that pretty much no one is thinking about anymore on the track that most sticks out like a sore thumb on Familia, the Willow Smith collaboration “Psychofreak”. An uncomfortable Gen Z ode to mental health struggles and growing up on the Internet, the song sounds like it doesn’t belong on the album and doesn’t belong in Cabello’s discography. The maturity the singer once displayed on her solo debut Camila in 2018 feels almost lost to the teenage insecurities she’s suddenly cuddling on the single. “House in the hills is a house of cards / Blink and the fairy tale falls apart / Sorry, didn’t mean to get so dark / Maybe I’m an alien, Earth is hard.”

The implication beneath Familia’s surface is that, much like Avril Lavigne‘s recent pop-punk return, Cabello uses mainstream music culture’s ongoing fascination with Latin pop to sell an album as a homespun display of her roots when the record’s Latin theme is meek at best. In other words, to use a problematic term I dislike, a sellout. But despite the negative press that has often been directed towards her in light of her departure from a moderately successful girl group and a high-profile romance that was quickly labeled a publicity stunt, Cabello possesses the talent to transcend it all. It’s just a shame when she succumbs to phoning it in.