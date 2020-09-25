Music

The Flaming Lips Reimagine Tom Petty's Life in Oklahoma on 'American Head'

Steve Horowitz
25 Sep 2020
Photo: George Salisbury / Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The Flaming Lips' American Head is a trip, a journey to the past that one doesn't want to return to but never wants to forget.

American Head
The Flaming Lips

Warner Bros.

11 September 2020

The Flaming Lips' frontman Wayne Coyne describes the backstory of American Head like this. He and the band were driving from a gig in Austin to Oklahoma City when they heard Tom Petty died. Coyne learned that before Petty and his group at the time, Mudcrutch, began their career in Los Angeles, their producer had them stop in Tulsa to rehearse and polish their sound. This would have been in the early 1970s. Coyne then imagined what would have happened if Petty and his older brothers and their drug-dealing biker friends connected. Perhaps the band would break up as a result and the Heartbreakers never happened. This album would be "the sad, homesick, naive songs they [Petty] would have written in this fucked-up (wonderful) and depressed (ecstatic) state of mind". The music is an attempt to capture that feeling.

One doesn't need to understand the underlying narrative of American Head to appreciate the music, but it helps. The 13 tracks combine dark and light motifs in weird ways that are somber and strange yet oddly cheerful at the same time. It's that mix of feelings like when one is too high and doesn't know if one is going to puke or die or achieve nirvana, as described in the song "When We Die When We're High". Each cut delivers a different story about the imagined characters and where their heads were at. It's a real-life fantasy, with all the contradictions that term implies. There are reminiscences of actual scenarios blended together with ones that never happened.

Take the ballad, "Mother, I've Taken LSD". Coyne said he remembers the moment as a child when his brother said this to his mother. The music is spookily psychedelic and sad. Coyne didn't want his older sibling to go crazy or die, which were the rumors concerning LSD at that time. We hear about the situation filtered through Coyne's boyhood consciousness, but also recollected now in tranquility. We never get over the fears we had as a youth even if we have outgrown them.

Many of the songs, like the previously mentioned ones, are explicitly about drugs. This is clear on cuts with titles like "You n' Me Sellin' Weed", "At the Movies on Quaaludes" and "Will You Return/When You Come Down". However, even the more fanciful tracks, such as "Flowers of Neptune 6", "God and the Policeman", and "Watching the Light-Bugs Glow" concern the taking of illegal substances. Incidentally, Kacey Musgraves provides additional vocals on all three of these cuts.

While Coyne seems mostly responsible for the lyrics, all the songs are credited to the entire band (Wayne Coyne, Steven Drozd, Michael Ivins, Derek Brown, Jake Ingalls, Matt Kirksey, Nicholas Ley). It's impossible to decipher who created what, but their contributions should not be overlooked. This is a Flaming Lips record, not a Coyne solo effort.

The most playful cut is "Dinosaurs on the Mountain", allegedly inspired by the request of the nine-year-old son of the recording engineer to write a song about dinosaurs. Coyne said the comment reminded him of family trips taken as a young child and the innocence he felt about the world back then. This mindset blends in with the album's most beautiful cut, "My Religion Is You". It's a tribute to Coyne's mother. The bond between a parent and child can be stronger than any other human connection, and certainly tighter than one between a youth and god. As one gets older, a person can find flaws in one's maternal and paternal figures. But when young, Coyne notes how sweet the feeling of adoration can be.

American Head's individual tracks can be enjoyed separately, but the album is best enjoyed as a whole. Think of it as a meditation on family, friends, getting older, and the irony of feeling lost in the world the more one learns about it. It's a trip, a journey to the past that one doesn't want to return to but never wants to forget.

From Your Site Articles
rock alternative rock psychedelic rock experimental rock warner bros. music review the flaming lips
8

Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

A Certain Ratio Return with a Message of Hope on 'ACR Loco'

Inspired by 2019's career-spanning box set, legendary Manchester post-punkers A Certain Ratio return with their first new album in 12 years, ACR Loco.

Books

Oscar Hijuelos' 'Mambo Kings Play the Songs of Love' Dances On

Oscar Hijuelos' dizzyingly ambitious foot-tapping family epic, Mambo Kings Play the Songs of Love, opened the door for Latinx writers to tell their stories in all their richness.

Music

PM Picks Playlist 2: Bamboo Smoke, LIA ICES, SOUNDQ

PopMatters Picks Playlist features the electropop of Bamboo Smoke, LIA ICES' stunning dream folk, Polish producer SOUNDQ, the indie pop of Pylon Heights, a timely message from Exit Kid, and Natalie McCool's latest alt-pop banger.

Film

'Lost Girls and Love Hotels' and Finding Comfort in Sadness

William Olsson's Lost Girls and Love Hotels finds optimism in its message that life tears us apart and puts us back together again differently.

Music

Bright Eyes' 'Down in the Weeds' Is a Return to Form and a Statement of Hope

Bright Eyes may not technically be emo, but they are transcendently expressive, beatifically melancholic. Down in the Weeds is just the statement of grounding that we need as a respite from the churning chaos around us.

Film

Audrey Hepburn + Rome = Grace, Class, and Beauty

William Wyler's Roman Holiday crosses the postcard genre with a hardy trope: Old World royalty seeks escape from stuffy, ritual-bound, lives for a fling with the modern world, especially with Americans.

Music

Colombia's Simón Mejía Plugs Into the Natural World on 'Mirla'

Bomba Estéreo founder Simón Mejía electrifies nature for a different kind of jungle music on his debut solo album, Mirla.

Music

The Flaming Lips Reimagine Tom Petty's Life in Oklahoma on 'American Head'

The Flaming Lips' American Head is a trip, a journey to the past that one doesn't want to return to but never wants to forget.

Music

Tim Bowness of No-Man Discusses Thematic Ambition Amongst Social Division

With the release of his seventh solo album, Late Night Laments, Tim Bowness explores global tensions and considers how musicians can best foster mutual understanding in times of social unrest.

Music

Angel Olsen Creates a 'Whole New Mess'

No one would call Angel Olsen's Whole New Mess a pretty album. It's much too stark. But there's something riveting about the way Olsen coos to herself that's soft and comforting.

Film

What 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' Gets Right (and Wrong) About America

Telling the tale of the cyclops through the lens of high and low culture, in O'Brother, Where Art Thou? the Coens hammer home a fatalistic criticism about the ways that commerce, violence, and cosmetic Christianity prevail in American society .

Music

Masma Dream World Go Global and Trippy on "Sundown Forest" (premiere)

Dancer, healer, musician Devi Mambouka shares the trippy "Sundown Forest", which takes listeners deep into the subconscious and onto a healing path.

Music

Alright Alright's "Don't Worry" Is an Ode for Unity in Troubling Times (premiere)

Alright Alright's "Don't Worry" is a gentle, prayerful tune that depicts the heart of their upcoming album, Crucible.

Music

'What a Fantastic Death Abyss': David Bowie's 'Outside' at 25

David Bowie's Outside signaled the end of him as a slick pop star and his reintroduction as a ragged-edged arty agitator.

Music

Dream Folk's Wolf & Moon Awaken the Senses with "Eyes Closed" (premiere)

Berlin's Wolf & Moon are an indie folk duo with a dream pop streak. "Eyes Closed" highlights this aspect as the act create a deep sense of atmosphere and mood with the most minimal of tools.

Television

Ranking the Seasons of 'The Wire'

Years after its conclusion, The Wire continues to top best-of-TV lists. With each season's unique story arc, each viewer is likely to have favorites.

Film

Paul Reni's Silent Film 'The Man Who Laughs' Is Serious Cinema

There's so much tragedy present, so many skullduggeries afoot, and so many cruel and vindictive characters in attendance that a sad and heartbreaking ending seems to be an obvious given in Paul Reni's silent film, The Man Who Laughs.

Music

The Grahams Tell Their Daughter "Don't Give Your Heart Away" (premiere)

The Grahams' sweet-sounding "Don't Give Your Heart Away" is rooted in struggle, inspired by the couples' complicated journey leading up to their daughter's birth.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.