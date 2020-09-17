The Flat Five Invite You to "Look at the Birdy" (premiere)
Chicago's the Flat Five deliver an exciting new single that exemplifies what some have called "twisted sunshine vocal pop".
Another World is the sophomore release from Chicago's the Flat Five. The LP arrives 13 November on CD, vinyl, digital download and via streaming platforms via Pravda Records/Augiedisc Records. The group brings together Kelly Hogan and Nora O'Connor (Neko Case, the Decemberists), Scott Ligon and Casey McDonough (NRBQ) and Alex Hall (J.D. McPherson) for a musical combination that has been dubbed "twisted sunshine vocal pop."
The Flat Five's latest single "Look at the Birdy" reveals that the collective is in fine form, with just under three minutes of jazz-inflected ecstasy and a sense of humor that proves irresistible. It's also a stellar reminder that the true Great American Songbook is still being written and that one does not need only to look to the past to find music that celebrates the human condition with warmth, laughter, and a knowing wink.
