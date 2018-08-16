H. Kenneth Embraces Wholehearted Love with "Thank You" (premiere)
H. Kenneth's latest foray into solo artistry brings us an uplifting and soulful pop number that embraces the power of real love.
H. Kenneth's newest single is as vibrant and empowering as the overarching themes of his forthcoming album, This Is a Journal, themselves. Kenneth's latest collection of songs are about forgiving oneself and finding redemption in love and enlightenment. "Thank You" contributes to the healing provided in Kenneth's Journal by means of an earnest highlight, setting a spotlight on the profundity of love when it is unvarnished and true, uncovered in a landscape that doesn't often harvest such purity. A three-minute earworm notably blending pop, soul, and jazz elements to produce an uplifting song with dance-worthy, sprightly hooks.
H. Kenneth tells PopMatters, "It's so hard to find a meaningful and fulfilling relationship, especially these days with apps, DMs, and social media. So when you find someone who truly cares for you and never asks for anything in return, it's such an amazing feeling. 'Thank You' is a song about the expression of gratitude for that person you can truly lean on for anything and everything. It's about understanding that no one is obligated to be with anyone, and knowing that the person you're with truly wants to be there. It can be such a rewarding feeling. Saying you love someone is one thing. Telling them that you're thankful that they love you is another."
H. Kenneth has written, played, and produced all of the tracks on This Is a Journal. It is set for release on 31 August.