British, Indie Band Night Flight, Chase Down a Dream on "God Knows" (premiere)
Taken from new EP Carousel, Night Flight's "God Knows" is a joyous, fresh mix of the searching, mid-tempo indie rock of Wilco with traces of My Morning Jacket via early Band of Horses.
It's can be all to easy to get caught up in the single-minded pursuit of an ambition. That drive, that hunger can often come at a cost. New single "God Knows", from London-based indie band, Night Flight, deals with what happens when you become so blinkered by aspiration that you can't see how it affects those around you. All with a welcome understanding of how absurd it can all be, as frontman Samuel Holmes explains.
"It's a song centred on the lust and isolation of chasing a dream, with an air of playful flippancy and circumstantial irony attached."
"God Knows" is the follow up to the band's more fragile previous single, "Parade", also taken from their Carousel EP. Here the band frames Holmes sophisticated, reflective vocals around a chugging guitar line that the band steer to a breezy, spirited chorus. It's a joyous, fresh mix of the searching, mid-tempo indie rock of Wilco with traces of My Morning Jacket via early Band of Horses.
Whatever dreams Night Flight may have for their career, "God Knows" suggests they have a damn good chance of realizing them.