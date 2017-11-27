Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Sons of Texas: Forged by Fortitude

Chris Conaton
27 November

Sons of Texas' second album is full of swagger and skill, but is crucially lacking in the songwriting department.

Sons of Texas hail from the south Texas border town of McAllen, and their heavy, gritty take on music that stands astride the line between metal and hard rock certainly reflects that. But that grit is about the only indication you'll hear that this quintet grew up just across the river from Mexico. Their influences run much more towards fellow Texas rockers Pantera, with occasional hints of ZZ Top and other acts popping up in their sound. Forged by Fortitude, the band's second album, is full of swagger and skill, but it's crucially lacking in the songwriting department.

Sons of Texas

Forged by Fortitude

(Razor & Tie)

Release Date: 22 Sep 2017

The record starts promisingly enough, with "Buy in to Sell Out". It's a gruff hardcore track featuring punishingly heavy riffs and drumming and a powerful, shouted performance from vocalist Mark Morales. It's heavier and harder than anything I expected going into the record, and the '80s metal-style weedly-weedly guitar solo is a perfect break before the song launches back into its final runs through the chorus.

My surprise continued into the intro of second song "Feed the Need", which begins with a complex, funky, and fast bass solo. Sadly this solo only lasts for six seconds before disappearing entirely into a relatively generic hard rock song. There's a heavy guitar riff here, but it isn't an interesting one, and Morales' throaty singing is solid but his melodies, particularly on the chorus, are neither compelling nor especially catchy. As the song winds down, the bass solo from the beginning briefly shows up again but it's exactly the same and buried under the guitar crunch. By the end of the song, the impression the solo gives is that bassist Nick Villarreal worked up a cool, complicated riff but that it is an outlier for him. It feels like he can play this one particular bit but can't keep that style going for any length of time; there's certainly nothing like it anywhere else on the album. It also seems like the band thought it was a very cool riff but didn't really know how to actually work it into a song, so they just stuck it at the beginning.

The rest of Forged in Fortitude is a lot more like "Feed the Need". Morales is a strong vocalist who splits the difference between the gruff vocals of Pantera's Phil Anselmo and the more melodic style of Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows. Except Morales' voice doesn't get thin and strained like Shadows whenever a song calls for higher-pitched singing. Guitarists Jes De Hoyos and Mike Villarreal and drummer Jon Olivarez work well together, with solid, heavy playing. De Hoyos in particular shows great facility for the '80s-style guitar solos, whipping out a series of tuneful, melodic ones in various tracks scattered throughout the album. But all of the band's competence doesn't translate into good songs.

This album is full of satisfyingly crunchy hard rock tracks that don't have any kind of memorable hooks. Take single "Beneath the Riverbend". It has a pounding guitar riff that transitions into a big melodic chorus, and neither sticks with the listener once the song is over. The stickiest part of the song is De Hoyos' solo, but even that doesn't linger because the rest of the track is so middling.

When the band takes a step outside of its comfort zone, odd things happen. "Expedition to Perdition" sounds like the band's take on a punk song, which ends up putting the focus more on Morales' lyrics than usual. So we end up hearing all of the confused metaphors, like the chorus: "Lord, take the wheel / I'm hellbound again / The Devil's pulling me into her den / I need to feel / She took my hand / The Devil's got my idle time again." Morales never gets specific about the type of sin he's committing, so we don't know if it's drugs, masturbation, or something else, and bringing in the various automobile references just confuses the subject further.

Then there's power ballad "Turnin' the Page", which sounds like the band literally listened to the top 10 grunge-era power ballads from the '90s and put bits and pieces together to form their own song. There's a riff from Stone Temple Pilots' "Plush", a vocal delivery out of Seven Mary Three's "Cumbersome", even a bit of acoustic strumming from Oasis' "Wonderwall." And closer "Slam With the Lights On", a sleazy ode to sex with the lights on, just uses the riff from ZZ Top's "La Grange" before throwing heavy guitars on top of it. Sons of Texas are far from the only band to ever rip off "La Grange", but it's blatant enough here that the band could probably pass it off as a loving homage and not try to be sneaky about it.

Forged by Fortitude is a frustrating record because it feels like Sons of Texas are within spitting distance of being a good band. It's telling that the best track on the album is the stripped-down hardcore song "Buy in to Sell Out", because you don't need a catchy guitar riff or melodic vocal to make a good hardcore song. Their current skill level and overall competence is probably enough to give them a career as a mid-level band, being second on the bill in theater shows or headlining club gigs without ever quite making the step up. But if Sons of Texas can find a way to really put their own spin on hard rock or just do a better job of making the established style more memorable, they can be a real powerhouse.

Books

No Reader of 'William Blake and the Age of Aquarius' Will Remain Unmoved

Blake's illuminated prints and poetic songs of soft innocence and apocalyptic experience influenced the post-WWII generation of American artists, musicians, and counter-culture leaders such as Allen Ginsberg, Jim Morrison, and Bob Dylan.

There has always been something inviting and tempting about the dependability of a raging visionary madman prophet, roaming the streets of the city, spouting scripture from an unknown source. Are they the originators? Are they the neglected and marginalized, relegated to their own space in a local mental health rehabilitation center? We think of the furiously tight scribbles on parchment or the densely populated landscapes of their primitive art, the product of these madmen (and women), and we take it as our own. This is art, we claim. This is truth. How we have viewed these marginalized prophets of Biblical doom through our modern eyes can be seen in the implications of horror in tattoo art in Thomas Harris's Hannibal Lecter series, the doomed inevitability in any number of rapturous apocalyptic visions, and the overall message that a Final Judgement is coming. Find humility, or at least be prepared to face your just rewards.

Culture

What Happens When Academics Essay the "Wang Dang Doodle" of Life?

Jargon, when wielded indiscriminately, draws boundaries between the insiders who know it and the outsiders who don't.

Dear Academia,

I've never been intimidated by the sight of abstruse or polysyllabic words (i.e.; words like "abstruse" and "polysyllabic"). I spent precious moments of my adolescence nose-deep in a dictionary, trying to decipher some of the more arcane references in Steely Dan lyrics (the exact monetary value of a piaster, for example, or why a drug dealer was nicknamed after a French megalomaniac). Plus I'm a writer, so I appreciate and can pick up a few tricks from those who revel in the nether regions of language, making it do what they need it to do in the spirit of literary game recognizing game.

Music

The Best World Music of 2017

Photo: Tiago Augusto (Courtesy of artist)

This year, some of the most powerful sounds across the global music industry were those that resisted injustice, whether by directly rejecting it or surviving in spite of it.

If 2016 was a year of gut-punching realities around the globe, then 2017 at its best was a year of moving forward with renewed energy, of voices rising and demanding to be heard. Whether at rallies, on social media, or in music, the world this year was full of strongly worded messages. This year, some of the most powerful sounds across the global music industry were those that resisted injustice, whether by directly rejecting it or surviving in spite of it.

Music

The Bug - "Bad ft. Flowdan" (Singles Going Steady)

Photo: Fabrice Bourgelle (Ninja Tune)

This new collaboration between Kevin "The Bug" Martin and Flowdan mixes a lot of sludgy noise with some spot-on lyrical flow.

Chris Ingalls: A brutal, intricate swamp of beats and rhymes, this new collaboration between Kevin "The Bug" Martin and Flowdan mixes a lot of sludgy noise with some spot-on lyrical flow. These two have collaborated frequently in the past (most notably in 2007 on "Skeng"), and it's obvious that the combination of their talents results in songs that just "click." This is one of those examples. A brief, uncomplicated single with a lot to say. [8/10]

Film

'Wonder Wheel' Spins Between Affecting Character Drama and Bizarre Victim Blaming

Juno Temple (IMDB)

Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel takes something of an unforgivable twist, at least in the current zeitgeist.

There are sounds that remind us of summer: the old-timesy jingle of the ice cream truck, sprinklers whizzing back and forth over freshly mowed lawns, darts popping balloons at the state fair. It's in this sort of blissful cacophony that Woody Allen's latest period drama, set in 1950s Coney Island, takes place. But Ginny (Kate Winslet), a middle-aged waitress at the local clam shack, has lost all joy in the ring-a-ding-lings of her carnival town. She's prone to migraines and despair (over the usual stuff: a failed acting career, an unhappy marriage), and with her 40th birthday just around the corner, her miserable existence seems set in stone.

