Whim Examines Social Media Woes via "Oh Society" (premiere)
"Oh Society" is an infectious indie pop single from Portland, Oregon-based singer-songwriter Sarah Isabella DiMuzio (Whim), who releases Abuzz in the Abyss this spring.
"Oh Society" is the latest single from Whim, the nom de stage Sarah Isabella DiMuzio. The track is culled from the upcoming album Abuzz in the Abyss, which arrives via the venerable Portland, Oregon imprint Fluff and Gravy on 24 April.
The pop-centric tune at once recalls the street-level poetry and rock of classic Velvet Underground while maintaining thoroughly contemporary sensibilities. A potent statement about the youth of today that's never heavy-handed, it's impossible not to sing along with DiMuzio as she takes us to the deeply infectious chorus. "Oh, society / Everybody wants a piece of somebody else's life / So they cut it out with a knife and run off into the night."
"I was on tour in Ireland when I got snowed in while staying in my friend's apartment while she was out of town, so I had no one to talk to and nowhere to go," recalls the singer. "All I had was a piano and internet access. After seeing a friend's post on Facebook about one issue or another, I made the comment 'oh, society!' and immediately thought it would be a great song title. I ended up writing a much slower ballad like a version of the song on the piano and abandoned it after the first verse and chorus. Months later, I found the voice memo and tried playing it on the guitar, and the rest of the song wrote itself. It came to life when I tried playing it with a full band, and it's ended up being my favorite track on the record."
DiMuzio recorded her debut EP Small Infinity for Fluff and Gravy in 2013 at age 17. She left Portland for Galway, Ireland, then New York before returning to the City of Roses in 2018, recruiting the labels own John Shepski and Juniana Lanning as her backing band. Abuzz in the Abyss promises to further demonstrate DiMuzio's talents for tender ballads and infectious indie-pop numbers.