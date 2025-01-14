Will Mason Quartet’s Glorious Celebration of Microtonal Chamber Jazz

Will Mason loves implementing microtonal tunings in a variety of musical genres. An Associate Professor of Music and chair of the music department at Wheaton College, his six-piece rock sextet Happy Place (which includes two guitars, two soprano vocalists, and two guitars) used quarter-tone tunings across both guitarists. But these types of tunings are particularly challenging for keyboards. “A 24-tone scale mapped onto the keyboard would mean that a pianist would have to reach the uncomfortable span of a minor 9th just to produce something that sounds like a perfect fifth.”

That’s the introductory explanation on the Bandcamp page for Hemlocks, Peacocks, the multi-movement composition by Mason, for a quartet of alto saxophone, tenor saxophone, re-tuned keyboards, and drums. Implementing these tunings results in an unsettling and revelatory work, a sort of “alternate universe” chamber jazz album.

Hemlocks, Peacocks was recorded in a large resonant chapel in Norton, Massachusetts, last May and was inspired by La Monte Young’s epic composition “The Well-Tuned Piano”, as well as by modernist works by painter Joan Mitchell (particularly her 1956 painting “Hemlock”) and poet Wallace Stevens’ 1916 poem “Domination of Black”. With Will Mason on drums, he’s joined by Anna Webber on tenor saxophone, Daniel Fisher-Lochhead on alto saxophone, and deVon Russell Gray on keyboards. Young’s famous composition is an ongoing improvisatory solo piano work begun in 1964, which Young has never considered “finished”. It has been performed differently several times since its debut in 1974, requiring a piano tuned in just intonation.

<a href="https://newfocusrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/hemlocks-peacocks" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hemlocks, Peacocks by Will Mason Quartet</a>

This type of process-based composition and improvisation often makes the music seem, on paper, to be more complicated and perhaps off-putting than it really is. Music theory eggheads love to come out of the woodwork to pontificate on the granular details, which is entirely justified. However, those of us who simply enjoy hearing a group of talented, easily interconnected musicians play music that is a few steps outside the norm will be rewarded by what Mason and his ensemble have accomplished here. With the opening track, “Hemlocks”, the music and its players unfold gracefully, beginning with jittery, tense keyboards, followed by the percussion and saxophones.

“The Fallen Leaves, Repeating Themselves” features the saxophones of Webber and Fisher-Lochhead carefully playing off each other before the whole band joins in, highlighted by an alto saxophone solo and Gray’s shimmering Fender Rhodes. Gray also shines on “Twilight”, with his deep, dark chords giving the composition a sort of doom-laden backdrop.



Mason’s drumming on “Turned in the Fire” sees him confidently guiding the ensemble through unusual time signatures, drawing a great deal of inspiration from Young’s colossal composition. Meanwhile, the eloquent, sparse “Hymn” eschews the horns for a delightful, contemplative duet between Gray and Mason. But Webber and Fisher-Lochhead return with a vengeance on the noisy, atonal “Planets” and are also heavily featured on the (initially) gentler album closer, “Peacocks”, a masterpiece of dynamics – starting slowly and gradually building into joyous cacophony before concluding with a coda of rolling drum fills from Mason, reprising the percussion that introduced the piece.

Will Mason and his ensemble have undoubtedly consulted challenging works of all media for inspiration on Hemlocks, Peacocks. The results are often stunning, deeply satisfying, and worth revisiting over and over despite the somewhat complex source material.