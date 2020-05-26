Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Drum Machines? Samples? Brendan Benson Gets Contemporary with 'Dear Life'

Ian Rushbury
26 May 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Big Hassle Media

Powerpop overlord and part-time Raconteur, Brendan Benson, grafts hip-hop beats to guitar pop on his seventh solo album, Dear Life.

Dear Life
Brendan Benson

Third Man Records

24 April 2020

Imagine for a moment, that you are Brendan Benson. You're the crown prince of pop-rock with a clutch of acclaimed solo records to your name. You're an in-demand producer and songwriter, and if you ever need a few bucks for the holidays, you just call up your superstar buddy Jack White, put the Raconteurs back together and hit the road for a couple of weeks. Pretty neat, eh? But would you then decide to make a solo album that somehow combines Rage Against the Machine, the Raspberries, and LL Cool J? You probably wouldn't. But Brendan Benson has.

For Dear Life, his first solo album since 2013's You Were Right, Benson has locked himself away in his home studio with a bizarre selection of records for inspiration and has made an album that is as startling as it is refreshing. Let's face it, Benson has got that tuneful pop stuff absolutely nailed down, as his previous six albums testify. Very few people have made a better example of alt-pop-rock than Lapalco, his 2002 masterpiece. However, with a little time on his hands, it seems Brendan decided to go off-piste with album number seven. When an artist's press release is proud to state that their new album was "fueled by a heady brew of cannabis, hip-hop, and a newly discovered interest in software drum programming", you can hear the alarm bells ringing for miles, but this time, we shouldn't be too worried.

Benson calls the shots on Dear Life – it's practically a one-person show, with him playing, programming, and producing almost everything. He seems particularly enamored with his drum machine, especially on "Who's Gonna Love You", where he hits "Hip-Hop Drum Pattern #1", grabs a vocal sample that's almost from Sam Smith's "Tonight" and puts together an irresistible groove that's way better than the sum of the parts. It's this scattershot approach that gives Dear Life it's appeal. It would have been very easy for Benson to have just trotted out another album of breezy pop tunes, but he's chosen to do something different here.

Benson has put one of his most challenging pieces in pole position. Opening track "I Can If You Want to", sounds a lot like what would happen if Rage Against the Machine were asked to write a song for Gwen Stefani. Noisy guitars and twisted vocal samples collide with pizzicato strings and a typically melodic vocal line. Park your preconceptions here. The eclectic approach continues with "Good to Be Alive", which begins like a John Legend ballad until the chorus, where it turns into a piece of '80s synthpop. This tune has so many different ideas and approaches shoehorned into it; it barely survives. Elsewhere, the eclectic approach works better, and on songs like "Half a Boy (Half a Man)", the sequencers chime perfectly with crunching electric guitars.

Fans of pre-2020 Brendan Benson will appreciate "Richest Man", which would snuggle nicely up against anything on Lapalco. It's relentlessly cheery, and despite a lyric in praise of married life, it never gets sickly sweet. "Dear Life" and "I Quit" are superior examples of what Benson does, but share a rather bleak lyrical standpoint, in contrast to much of this album. On these tracks, his joie de vivre is replaced by a dark but tuneful mood. Possibly the "little pink pills" which fuel the aggressive outburst of "Freak Out" are causing mood swings?

Giving an artist free rein to do what they like in their own studio, with plenty of stimulants at their elbow, isn't always a good thing. At any stage, the whole production could tip queasily into self-indulgence and result in a career-ending double album that not even a quickly released "greatest hits" album will ever put right. Benson has managed to pull it off. There's enough "classic era" material here to keep the diehards happy and enough semi-experimental stuff to amuse the intelligentsia. It's a great, modern pop-rock album. I don't think he'll need Jack White's phone number for quite a while.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
rock indie rock power pop alternative rock third man records music review pop rock brendan benson
8
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Books

Claude McKay's 'Romance in Marseille' Is Ahead of Its Time

Claude McKay's Romance in Marseille -- only recently published -- pushes boundaries on sexuality, disability, identity -- all in gorgeous poetic prose.

Music

Christine Ott Brings the Ondes Martenot to New Heights with the Mesmerizing 'Chimères'

France's Christine Ott, known for her work as an orchestral musician and film composer, has created a unique new solo album, Chimères, that spotlights an obscure instrument.

Music

Man Alive! Is a Continued Display of the Grimy-Yet-Refined Magnetism of King Krule

Following The OOZ and its accolades, King Krule crafts a similarly hazy gem with Man Alive! that digs into his distinct aesthetic rather than forges new ground.

Books

The Kinks and Their Bad-Mannered English Decency

Mark Doyles biography of the Kinks might complement a seminar in British culture. Its tone and research prove its intent to articulate social critique through music for the masses.

Music

ONO Confronts American Racial Oppression with the Incendiary 'Red Summer'

Decades after their initial formation, legendary experimentalists ONO have made an album that's topical, vital, uncomfortable, and cathartic. Red Summer is an essential documentation of the ugliness and oppression of the United States.

Film

Silent Women Filmmakers No Longer So Silent: Alice Guy Blaché and Julia Crawford Ivers

The works of silent filmmakers Alice Guy Blaché and Julia Crawford Ivers were at risk of being forever lost. Kino Lorber offers their works on Blu-Ray. Three cheers for film historians and film restoration.

Music

Rush's 'Permanent Waves' Endures with Faultless Commercial Complexity

Forty years later, Rush's ability to strike a nearly perfect balance between mainstream invitingness and exclusory complexity is even more evident and remarkable. The progressive rock classic, Permanent Waves, is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Music

Drum Machines? Samples? Brendan Benson Gets Contemporary with 'Dear Life'

Powerpop overlord and part-time Raconteur, Brendan Benson, grafts hip-hop beats to guitar pop on his seventh solo album, Dear Life.

Music

'Sell You Everything' Brings to Light Buzzcocks '1991 Demo LP' That Passed Under-the-Radar

Cherry Red Records' new box-set issued in memory of Pete Shelley gathers together the entire post-reunion output of the legendary Buzzcocks. Across the next week, PopMatters explores the set album-by-album. First up is The 1991 Demo LP.

Music

10 Key Tracks From the British Synthpop Boom of 1980

It's 40 years since the first explosion of electronic songs revitalized the UK charts with futuristic subject matter, DIY aesthetics, and occasionally pompous lyrics. To celebrate, here's a chronological list of those Moog-infused tracks of 1980 that had the biggest impact.

Reading Pandemics

Poe, Pandemic, and Underlying Conditions

To read Edgar Allan Poe in the time of pandemic, we need to appreciate a very different aspect of his perspective—not that of a mimetic artist but of the political economist.

Books

'Yours, Jean' Is a Perfect Mixture of Tragedy, Repressed Desire, and Poor Impulse Control

Lee Martin's Yours, Jean is a perfectly balanced and heartbreaking mix of true crime narrative and literary fiction.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.