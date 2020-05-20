Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Charli XCX Tells Us 'How I'm Feeling Now'

Steve Horowitz
20 May 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Huxley

Charli XCX uses her isolation as inspiration for a brand new record conceived during the pandemic. How I'm Feeling Now captures the frustrations and pleasures of confinement with a feisty attitude.

How I'm Feeling Now
Charli XCX

Asylum / Atlantic

15 May 2020

What have you been doing during this recent stay-at-home quarantine because of COVID-19? Whatever is was, Charli XCX has probably got you beat. She created a brand spanking new album with her fans and associates while being locked away. It may not be mind-blowing, but it's quite good and sets the bar high for those who follow in her wake. How I'm Feeling Now captures the frustrations and pleasures of confinement with a feisty attitude. Her spirits are high, even when she feels low. There is something compellingly animated about the project as a whole. Charli XCX's exuberance may seem forced at times, but her determination gets her through to the other side of the pandemic.

Ten of the 11 songs on Charli XCX's latest record were written, recorded, and produced during our recent, self-imposed captivity, and they bash on the walls of our shared detention. From the very beginning, she uses her pent up energy to express her personality. The album begins with "Pink Diamond" which sets the mood with a dance floor beat, squeaky synths, and affected vocals. But then Charli XCX removes the gauzy filters and declares in a clear voice, "I just want to bang real hard for days / I just want to feel in different ways / Every single night kinda feels the same / I'm a pink diamond / I need space." That sets the tone for what follows, wanting to go out and party but stuck at home: songs about love and boredom as a way of dealing with the mad times in which we have found ourselves.

While Charli XCX reflects upon her past and speculates about the future, this is a record that expresses feelings more than thoughts. When she sings lines such as "I'm so uninspired", she's not thinking about mental stimulation. Her lament is that "I just wanna go to parties". Who doesn't these days? We all share her desire for social excitement. We all miss being together with other people and interacting as a group. The disco beats and loops assembled that accompany Charli XCX's lyrics just make us yearn for the club.

There's a generous informality to the 11 tracks that reveal the affection and impact of her fans, who helped her generate what shows up here. Charli XCX is no diva here, just that charismatic friend who wants you to share her vibe. That can be infectious, even when she's erotic such as on "Claws" where she sings the phrase "I like I like I like I like" repeatedly instead of declaring some grander sentiment. Feeling good is good enough.

When Charli XCX has self-doubts, as on the explosive "detonate", she coos her emotions as a way of improving her disposition (as a time bomb clicks in the background). The song is more playful than serious. Even when she sings about her "Enemy", Charli XCX notes that the person (her lover) is also her best friend. In times of isolation, one can be too close. The problem may not be the other person in one's life as much as the walls that surround us.

How I'm Feeling Now reveals Charli XCX has found a way to deal with her (our) situation creatively. "I finally understand, finally understand," she croons over a catchy beat on the revelatory "I Finally Understand". The inner self is more important than the barriers that divide us.

7
'Chasing Chopin' from the Concert Hall to the Jazz Club

Annik LaFarge's Chasing Chopin is a slim book but it stands out because it's a hybrid work—biography and journalism—with utterly lovely, vivid descriptions of Chopin's music.

Music

Brits in Hot Weather Presents: Empathy Test

London's Empathy Test are preparing to release their stunning new album, Monsters, a richly textured, cinematic record that wraps melancholy in a darkly catchy synthpop blanket. Get to know the band in-depth in this new interview.

Music

Eurovision 2020: Staging Political Identity

Eurovision contestants subvert the events' apolitical ethos simply with their identity, which is then subverted by performer and audience subjectivity. So who, ultimately, wins?

Music

Kurt Elling and Danilo Pérez Prove 'Secrets Are the Best Stories'

Kurt Elling's collaboration with pianist Danilo Pérez features impressionistic and daring playing and poetic lyrics, making it one of the highlights of a brilliant jazz vocal career.

Music

Revisiting the Beginnings of Progressive Metal Titan Between the Buried and Me

Between the Buried and Me's debut is a little weirder than expected, but not nearly as creative as they would become.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

Isolation Odyssey: Behind the Scenes with a Lockdown Orchestra

Scattered throughout the world, members of Opera North's orchestra share how they are enduring the loss of live performance and companionship during the COVID-19 lockdown. They also share a mood-lifting, online isolation performance of a work that everyone knows but not always for the same reasons.

Music

The Harmed Brothers Return With "Picture Show" (premiere + interview)

A cross-country move, new love, and a sense of home provide the basis for the Harmed Brothers' new LP, Across the Waves. Hear the new single, "Picture Show", while co-founder Ray Vietti tells the Americana band's story.

Film

Films from the Long War: 'Their Finest Hour' Offers Five British WWII Classics

These WWII films from directors Alberto Cavalcanti, Guy Hamilton, Michael Anderson, Leslie Norman and J. Lee Thomson are excellent studies in history, filmmaking, and wartime propaganda.

Music

Is 'Murder Most Foul' Dylan's State of the Union Address?

The implication of Bob Dylan's "Murder Most Foul", expressed with an understated passion, is that in 2020, it may not be just the music or even the president that has died.

Music

Nightwish Go in a Folk Direction on Their Double LP 'Human. :||: Nature.'

In the curious case of Nightwish's Human. :||: Nature., the whole is ultimately less compelling than the individual parts it comprises.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

COVID-19 Means Living Life in Two Minds at Once

COVID-19 has created a day-by-day experience in which we realize there are no perfect answers, and every moment exists as a co-mingling of light and dark counterpoints.

