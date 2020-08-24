Music

Cut Copy Trade in Accessibility for Expansion on 'Freeze, Melt'

Kyle Cochrun
24 Aug 2020
Photo: Tamar Levine / Courtesy of Big Hassle

On Freeze, Melt, Cut Copy trade in accessibility for expansion and make their pop a touch more cerebral by imbuing it with elements of IDM and ambient music.

Freeze, Melt
Cut Copy

Cutters Records / The Orchard

21 August 2020

The cover of Freeze, Melt, the latest album from Australian electropop group Cut Copy, depicts a glimmering ocean wave rolling towards the camera and a snow-capped mountain looming in the backdrop against a soft blue sky. A row of treetops rises over the water on one side. It's a refreshing nature shot appropriate for the music on the band's sixth studio album. When compared to the cover of their 2004 debut, Bright Like Neon Love, it also represents a maturation in the group's sound.

The cover of Bright Like Neon Love features a close-up of a cartoon woman with glistening purple lips and massive sunglasses reflecting a metropolis at night. If you look close enough, you might notice a river crammed amongst the buildings, but there are no mountains or trees to be seen, just a seemingly endless urban expanse, every skyscraper dappled with tiny squares of light, racking up staggering electric bills. The title font glows hot pink. The woman's view is from above; she looks down on the city with an unimpressed cool. On the cover of Freeze, Melt, we look up from the water, gazing at nature's majesty.

Cut Copy's career trajectory hasn't been a neat course from city to country. 2013's Free Your Mind detoured the band's sound through Ibiza and the UK's Second Summer of Love, mining musical and ideological tropes from the halcyon days of acid house. But aside from this excursion through the land of e's and whizz, the band seems to be dipping into the mellower corners of its sound more and more often. Freeze, Melt feels like the culmination of this development.

The album contains one anthem, "Like Breaking Glass", in which the synths splash and the percussion bubbles during the sort of habitually earworm-inducing chorus Cut Copy have long been celebrated for, and that surely pays for all those vintage analogue synthesizers. The song sounds sparse when played between thickly-braided anthems from In Ghost Colours or the endearingly overstuffed, festival-worthy uppers on Free Your Mind. Listened to in the context of Freeze, Melt – after the measured buildup of "Cold Water" and before the six-minute-long slow jam "Love Is All We Share" – the song reaches radio-friendly peaks.

Freeze, Melt isn't aimed at the radio, though. This time around, Cut Copy trade in accessibility for expansion and make their pop a touch more cerebral by imbuing it with elements of IDM and ambient music. The opening minute of "Cold Water" is reminiscent of the ambient compositions on keyboardist Hans-Joachim Roedelius's 1981 album Wenn Der Südwind Weht. Album closer "In Transit" is likely the closest Cut Copy will ever come to recording a Boards of Canada song. "Stop Horizon" doesn't introduce the rhythm section until about four minutes into the track.

"Rain" never introduces a drum track at all, opting for synthesizers akin to wind chimes and an arpeggiator backbone. The song introduces an organ tone and cathedral-sized harmony before moving into the climax in its final third, which is blanketed by a string section. No other Cut Copy song sounds like this. The band's short-run cassette from 2016, January Tape, included some ambient sketches, and most Cut Copy records include ambient interludes, but nothing as multifaceted as "Rain". The song feels worlds removed from the metropolis of Bright Like Neon Love. We're certainly not in the vicinity of any nightclubs.

Instead, Freeze, Melt is a fitting soundtrack for the landscape pictured on the cover. These are spacious tracks to complement clear blue skies, not lipstick-smudged anthems for strobe-lit mega clubs. Listeners who haven't tuned into Cut Copy since Zonoscape may be surprised by their latest direction, but longtime fans who welcome change from record to record will find something to enjoy out here in the country.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
synthpop electropop indietronica electronic music review cut copy
7


Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Music

Video Age Show How Much They Love the 1980s on 'Pleasure Line'

Pleasure Line shows that Video Age clearly have the musical chops to pull off a precise pastiche, but it also shows a band that went too far down that rabbit hole.

Music

Molly Tuttle Wishes She Was with You on Her New Stunning Cover LP

Americana's Molly Tuttle taught herself how to use Pro Tools to record and engineer ten much loved songs while stuck at home alone for …but I'd rather be with you.

Music

Taylor Swift's "seven" Marks the End of Innocence

Taylor Swift's childhood has frequently acted as the rare domain that can neither be snatched by tabloids nor staked out by fans, but "seven" presents a narrative of innocence dragged out of a child by abuse.

Music

Cut Copy Trade in Accessibility for Expansion on 'Freeze, Melt'

On Freeze, Melt, Cut Copy trade in accessibility for expansion and make their pop a touch more cerebral by imbuing it with elements of IDM and ambient music.

Music

English Folkie Richard Dawson's 'Republic of Geordieland' Features Some of His Best Songs

This Bandcamp-exclusive "dog's dinner" is better than Richard Dawson gives it credit for and features some of his best songs and guitar playing.

Music

Lita Sings a Tale of the Blonde from Trastevere on "Bionda" (premiere)

Roman singer Lita, now in Los Angeles, reconnects with her roots on her new single, "Bionda". Lita aims to take that Italian-American tradition into pop's present.

Books

Privacy and Alt-Right Transhumanism in Hari Kunzru's 'Red Pill'

Kunzru excels in capturing the geist in alt-right circles in his latest work, Red Pill, from the callous philosophy down to the very language.

Film

Michael Almereyda's 'Tesla' Imagines Its Man

Faced with the limitations of historical documentation of inventor Nikolai Tesla, director Michael Almereyda and actor Ethan Hawke choose instead to convey his spirit.

Music

The Killers' 'Imploding the Mirage' Promises Dynamite Rock Yet Delivers Tepid Synthpop

Imploding the Mirage marginally reinvents the Killers' sound, but the lyrics problematically redesign archaic ideology, resulting in a regressive album.

Music

Old 97's' 'Twelfth' Is Masterful

The years have fallen quite well upon Old 97's as Twelfth stands out as masterful even among their stacked discography.

Music

Black Marble Meet 'Johnny and Mary' on New Covers EP

On I Must Be Living Twice, Black Marble pleases fans with studio versions of recent live covers of songs by Robert Palmer, Wire, the Field Mice, and Grouper.

Music

Nashville's Brontë Fall Have Finished with School

Folk-pop's Brontë Fall opt for a black leather jacket instead of a wedding dress in their version of Finishing School.

Music

Andrew Cedermark Forges His Unique Path on 'Fort/Da' (premiere + interview)

New Jersey indie rocker Andrew Cedermark was never interested in a career in music. His forthcoming third record Fort/Da shows that "professionalism" is overrated.

Music

Funky Starwolf Has a "Bad Feeling" (premiere)

St. Louis funk-poppers Starwolf release "Bad Feeling" in which dreamy funk and soul vibes abound.

Film

"Just Don't Believe Truth" in John Cassavetes' 'Husbands'

The pugnacious characters in Cassavetes' Husbands couch their inauthenticity in bullying. For them, anger is more authentic than placidity, rage more authentic than sadness, cruelty more authentic than kindness.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

Teaching Miyazaki's Films in the Time of Pandemic

Miyazaki's powerful worldview speaks to our times in striking ways: the hidden terror of the natural world; the need for truth and compassion; the humanism in the face of adversity.

Music

The Lemon Twigs Amp Up the Glam Rock Obsession on 'Songs for the General Public'

The Lemon Twigs' influences and tastes run deep, and Songs for the General Public shows that they can wrap all these ideas into a beautiful, oddly consistent package.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS


Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.