Délirant Produce Monsters During the Sleep of Reason (premiere)

The mind of the elusive D.B., the sole member of Délirant, has produced many waking nightmares. The most prominent among these is Negativa, whose atmospheric black metal brew oozes with a mystical, decadent essence. On the other side of the spectrum is Hässlig, an aggressive entity that incorporates the raw essence of punk, imbuing its black metal with aggression and purpose.

Délirant differentiate themselves from both aforementioned acts by standing on the dissonant black metal edge. Their 2018 self-titled debut unveiled their cacophonous vision, one imbued with the mechanics of Deathspell and Abigor, while also reaching for the hallucinogenic qualities of Wormulst.

Their sophomore record, Thoughteater, to be released on the 14th of February 2025 through Sentient Ruin, is a labyrinthine work that emerges from the deepest abyss. We are delighted to bring you an exclusive premiere of “Thoughteater III”.

From the start, you will observe that Délirant do not cling to the aggressive modus operandi of “Thoughteater IV”, weaponizing chaos and disorder for maximum damage. Instead, they retreat to the within, assured that their discordant concepts can thrive on top of their mid-tempo pace. But still, it’s an infernal affair, a twisted processional through the cycles of inferno, where hope is drained through every cymbal hit, each guitar string strum, each word uttered.