Music

Eyedress Sets Emotions Against Shoegaze Backdrops on 'Let's Skip to the Wedding'

Adriane Pontecorvo
04 Aug 2020
Photo: Razy Faouri / Courtesy of Force Field PR

Eyedress' Let's Skip to the Wedding is a jaggedly dreamy assemblage of sounds that's both temporally compact and imaginatively expansive, all wrapped in vintage shoegaze ephemera.

Let's Skip to the Wedding
Eyedress

Lex Records

7 August 2020

The gradual emergence of more and better low-barrier tools for the creation and dissemination of media has reached unprecedented heights in recent years, and the impact on popular music has been substantial. Who could have imagined the rise of Soundcloud rappers even a decade ago? While minimalist and DIY approaches to music are hardly new, the pared-down aesthetic certainly seems to be experiencing a kind of renaissance in which musicians have a low-maintenance array of electric and acoustic sounds at their fingertips and can use them to run the gamut from preternaturally tweaked and polished to raw and rustic. And it can all sound cool.

Manila-based singer-songwriter and producer Eyedress – also known as Idris Vicuña, both drummer and frontperson for Bee Eyes – sounds extremely cool on his new solo release Let's Skip to the Wedding. It's a jaggedly dreamy assemblage of sounds sorted into 19 relatively brief tracks for a final product that is both temporally compact and imaginatively expansive, all wrapped in vintage shoegaze ephemera. Vicuña's unassuming voice, low to the point of mumbling at times, is convincingly disaffected and intimately dissonant as it slips between tinny drum machine beats, jangly electric guitar, and chameleon synths. Rarely does it approach the forefront, further underscoring the importance of atmosphere.

Cohesive in aura, the album still has a mixtape feel to it, quick cuts artfully disjointed, plugged-in instruments slightly warbly, and each track a distinct moment, some particularly sublime. "Never Been to Prom" layers pillowy electronics over stretched-out funk grooves for a psychedelic take on disco. Auto-Tuning distorts the vocals on "Mystical Creatures Best Friend" into mechanical echoes, while closing track "Anything for You" is a quintessential indie rock ballad. Faster cuts like "Let's Skip to the Wedding", "Jealous", and non-single standout "Happy Hour" squeeze all possible sonic elements together in dense melodic ostinati over simple, driving rhythms.

Stitching these together are offbeat scraps like "Romantic Lover", a minute and a half of Vicuña giving near-monotone vocals over sharp, looping synths. In a similar vein, "Never Want to Be Apart" sees the guitar taking instrumental priority. Meanwhile, the angrier, edgier "I Don't Wanna Be Your Friend" makes for a more energetic use of Vicuña's deadpan vocal delivery. Though more extended, "Trauma" similarly riffs on a brief, ethereal musical theme, its motion an omnidirectional drift rather than a linear path, a counterpoint to straightforward synthpop track "X-Girl".

As its title implies, Let's Skip to the Wedding is ultimately emotionally-driven, Vicuña complementing his sonic openness with lyrics based around the personal and often impulsive, a sincere emotional core that grounds the aural experimenting. The expressions here need not be new ("Yes, you're my lover / There is no other" sings Vicuña at the end of "Romantic Lover") to find unique presentation. At the same time, the sounds need not fit a single mold to be deeply individual. The total of sentiment and innovation is ultimately the vital heart of Vicuña's work. Let's Skip to the Wedding is a showcase of remarkable range and bold clatter, and Eyedress, a cool artist with clear intentions whose good head for ingenuity and handmade music helps him fan creative sparks into full-blown fires.

Related Articles Around the Web
eyedress indie rock shoegaze post-punk synthpop lex records music review
7
Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Music

Unwed Sailor's Johnathon Ford Discusses Their New Album and 20 Years of Music

Johnathon Ford has overseen Unwed Sailor for more than 20 years. The veteran musician shows no sign of letting up with the latest opus, Look Alive.

Jedd Beaudoin
Music

Jazz Trombonist Nick Finzer Creates a 'Cast of Characters'

Jazz trombonist Nick Finzer shines with his compositions on this mainstream jazz sextet release, Cast of Characters.

Music

Datura4 Travel Blues-Rock Roads on 'West Coast Highway Cosmic'

Australian rockers Datura4 take inspiration from the never-ending coastal landscape of their home country to deliver a well-grounded album between blues, hard rock, and psychedelia.

Music

Old Man Gloom Mourns Loss on 'Seminar VIII: Light of Meaning' and 'Seminar IX: Darkness of Being'

A heavy feeling of loss pervades Old Man Gloom's new albums as these songs are a way of coping and documenting grief, as well as commemorating how much Caleb Scofield meant to the band.

Books

Murder Is Most Factorial in 'Eighth Detective'

Mathematician Alex Pavesi's debut novel, The Eighth Detective, posits mathematical rules defining 'detective fiction'.

Music

Eyedress Sets Emotions Against Shoegaze Backdrops on 'Let's Skip to the Wedding'

Eyedress' Let's Skip to the Wedding is a jaggedly dreamy assemblage of sounds that's both temporally compact and imaginatively expansive, all wrapped in vintage shoegaze ephemera.

Film

Of Purges and Prescience: On David France's LGBTQ Documentary, 'Welcome to Chechnya'

The ongoing persecution of LGBTQ individuals in Chechnya, or anywhere in the world, should come as no surprise, or "amazement". It's a motif undergirding the history of civil society that certain people will always be identified for extermination.

Television

Padma Lakshmi's 'Taste the Nation' Questions What, Exactly, Is American Food

Can food alone undo centuries of anti-immigrant policies that are ingrained in the fabric of the American nation? Padma Lakshmi's Taste the Nation certainly tries.

Film

Performing Race in James Whale's 'Show Boat'

There's a song performed in James Whale's musical, Show Boat, wherein race is revealed as a set of variegated and contradictory performances, signals to others, a manner of being seen and a manner of remaining hidden, and it isn't "Old Man River".

Music

The Greyboy Allstars Rise Up to Help America Come Together with 'Como De Allstars'

If America could come together as one nation under a groove, Karl Denson & the Greyboy Allstars would be leading candidates of musical unity with their funky new album, Como De Allstars.

Music

The Beatles' 'Help!' Redefined How Personal Popular Music Could Be 55 Years Ago

Help! is the record on which the Beatles really started to investigate just how much they could get away with. The album was released 55 years ago this week, and it's the kick-off to our new "All Things Reconsidered" series.

Music

Porridge Radio's Mercury Prize-Nominated 'Every Bad' Is a Wonderful Epistemological Nightmare

With Every Bad, Porridge Radio seduce us with the vulnerability and existential confusion of Dana Margolin's deathly beautiful lyricism interweaved with alluring pop melodies.

Music

​​Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' Builds Identity From Afrofuturism

Beyoncé's Black Is King's reliance on Afrofuturism recuperates the film from Disney's clutches while reclaiming Black excellence.

Reading Pandemics

Colonial Pandemics and Indigenous Futurism in Louise Erdrich and Gerald Vizenor

From a non-Native perspective, COVID-19 may be experienced as an unexpected and unprecedented catastrophe. Yet from a Native perspective, this current catastrophe links to a longer history that is synonymous with European colonization.

Music

John Fullbright Salutes Leon Russell with "If the Shoe Fits" (premiere + interview)

John Fullbright and other Tulsa musicians decamped to Leon Russell's defunct studio for a four-day session that's a tribute to Dwight Twilley, Hoyt Axton, the Gap Band and more. Hear Fullbright's take on Russell's "If The Shoe Fits".

Music

Roots Rocker Webb Wilder Shares a "Night Without Love" (premiere + interview)

Veteran roots rocker Webb Wilder turns back the hands of time on an old favorite of his with "Night Without Love".

Film

The 10 Best Films of Sir Alan Parker

Here are 10 reasons to mourn the passing of one of England's most interesting directors, Sir Alan Parker.

Music

July Talk Transform on 'Pray for It'

On Pray for It, Canadian alt-poppers July Talk show they understand the complex dualities that make up our lives.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.