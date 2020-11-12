Please donate to help save PopMatters. We are moving to WordPress in December out of necessity and need your help.
Film

John Ford Silent Westerns 'Straight Shooting' and 'Hell Bent' Raise a Ruckus

Michael Barrett
12 Nov 2020
Harry Carey in Hell Bent (1918) (courtesy of San Francisco Silent Film Festival 2019)

We're treated to many eye-catching examples of John Ford's talents in Universal's 4K restoration of silent westerns Straight Shooting and Hell Bent, now available on Blu-ray from Kino Lorber.

Straight Shooting
John Ford

Kino Lorber

14 July 2020

Hell Bent
John Ford

Kino Lorber

25 August 2020

John Ford launched his career as a feature director with a string of more than 20 wildly successful westerns starring cowboy actor Harry Carey, who often played an iconic character type known as "the good bad man". Only a handful of these films survive, and they're not always complete. Universal has undertaken 4K restorations of the handful, and Kino Lorber offers two of them freshly on Blu-rays: Straight Shooting (1917) and Hell Bent (1918).

As Ford's debut feature, Straight Shooting could hardly be more important to his career or the history of westerns. As befits silent westerns, the story is simple, even flimsy. The drama mines the history of range battles like the Johnson County War.

A despotic rancher (Duke Lee as Thunder Flint) tries to roust peaceful settlers with violence, including the hiring of gunmen. One such bad man is Cheyenne Harry (Carey), who feels a change of heart like a thunderbolt when he witnesses a funeral amid one family. Instead of the Cavalry riding to rescue in the climactic battle--or the Ku Klux Klan, as in Griffith's The Birth of a Nation--only three years earlier--Harry leads his outlaw gang of rustlers to the rescue.

Our perception of events is slightly marred by missing footage, perhaps a result of censoring violent scenes or just common wear and tear. Most notably, a saloon fight is rendered incomprehensible as previously unknown characters abruptly jump out a second-floor window and onto horses.

Nevertheless, what we see is often ravishing. Ford and photographer George Scott use depth for magnificent shots: the godlike rancher towering above his ant-like cattle in the valley; the heroine (Molly Malone as Joan Sims) introduced sitting on a tree branch; Beale's Cut Stagecoach Pass with a man on horseback perched on each cliff rendered in silhouette; a street confrontation that Sergio Leone would envy, with implied commentary from a "horse's ass"; and endless compositions on the diagonal or with movement from "behind the camera" into the far distance.

We're treated to many eye-catching examples of Ford's obsession with doorways as magical passages from domestic space to the wild outdoors, where characters stand in liminal shadow. Ironically, it seems the heroine's cabin "interior" is only a wall open to the sky, sometimes with a strong wind blowing across it.

One young hero, Sam Gibson, is played by Hoot Gibson, today remembered as a limping "old coot" in talkies. He's young here, although he already has his limp. The bad bad man, as opposed to the good one, is played by the wonderfully named Vester Pegg (Placer Fremont), who gets the tense rifle shoot-out with Carey around two sides of the apparently useless jail.

Still, the main attraction is Carey's Cheyenne Harry, lavished with close-ups, sometimes his face framed in ovals, and once or twice looking boldly into the camera in collusion with the audience. His introduction, also in a kind of oval, is too brilliant and surprising to be spoiled here. Ford even allows Cheyenne Harry a shot of tear-stained subjectivity. Carey hasn't got a limp, but his swagger tells you plainly where John Wayne got his distinctive walk.

Carey, Lee and Pegg reunite as variants of their personae in Hell Bent (1918), a film we previewed for the 2019 San Francisco Silent Film Festival. Carey plays a drunken card sharp who becomes the buddy and bedmate of another rascal (Lee as Cimmaron Bill) before the love of a sweet damsel (Neva Gerber as Bess Thurston) leaves him mixed up with robbers and a desert sandstorm. This rescued print has plenty of jumps and missing footage, though the story remains coherent.

One wonderful element is the self-conscious, witty, elegiac introduction, in which a western novelist is advised by his publisher to imagine a hero who's a mix of good and bad qualities. He studies a painting by Frederic Remington--a literal framing device--and the camera dollies in to make it come alive. As we wrote in our festival preview, "striking visual moments include the use of silhouettes on the sand and a shot that pans down a hill to follow a tumbling carriage before it's overtaken by its own abandoned horses."

Universal's 4K restorations are pretty much fantastic and don't compare even slightly with the unwatchable eyesores available online. Tag Gallagher's visual essays on both films call attention to Ford's use of space and how it parallels the films of his older brother Francis Ford, who was instrumental in his career. Historian Joseph McBride offers commentaries about Ford as "an idealist who dwells on the destruction of his own ideals". Hell Bent has the most valuable bonus: the audio of McBride's 1970 interview with an irascible Ford on the day he announced his retirement.

McBride observes that out of Ford's 65 silent features, only 25 survive in whole or in part, and only a few of these are the Carey westerns. The ones we have are very good and make us mourn what's lost to time, as Ford continually does. At least these titles are still here. My only quibble is that these one-hour films could have easily made a double-feature instead of separate discs, but there you are.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
straight shooting hell bent western silent film kino lorber film restoration film history film review john ford
6

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology provider that we have until December to move off their service. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to fund the move and further development.


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Ron Miles' 'Rainbow Sign' Is Quietly Fantastic

Don't sleep on this magical, flowing music, even if it purposely courts a dreamy mood. The jazz cornetist and composer gets four other distinctive players to come quietly together for a greater good.

Music

Randy Newman's 'Born Again' Is His Best Critique of Toxic Masculinity

Randy Newman's satirical narrators lack self-reflection. This makes Newman the ideal songwriter to dismantle what would come to be called toxic masculinity.

Music

Dan Weiss Starebaby Blend Metal and Jazz on 'Natural Selection'

"New jazz" drummer Dan Weiss has composed varied landscapes for a band that use doom metal textures and delve into electronica, but just as often use acoustic piano and organic drumming to make complexity sound luscious.

Books

Celebrate People's History Vol. 2: Power to the People!

Our fight for justice throughout the world is captured in this dynamic collection of posters, Celebrate People's History Vol. 2, courtesy of Feminist Press and Justseeds Artists' Cooperative.

Music

'Alive' Showcases the Two Sides of Fred Eaglesmith and Tif Ginn

Because Alive was recorded before the recent pandemic, there is something strangely dated about the whole concept of performing before a live audience. As a result, there is sort of a time capsule quality to it.

Music

10 Essential Shoegaze Albums That Aren't 'Loveless'

Despite all the criticism and perhaps unworthy purple praise, there remains virtually a whole shoegaze movement that people ignore outside of its pink, hazy zenith.

Film

John Ford Silent Westerns 'Straight Shooting' and 'Hell Bent' Raise a Ruckus

We're treated to many eye-catching examples of John Ford's talents in Universal's 4K restoration of silent westerns Straight Shooting and Hell Bent, now available on Blu-ray from Kino Lorber.

Books

'I Just Wanted to Save My Family', or, How European Institutions Profit from the Refugee Crisis

It's not just gun-toting crooks who abuse refugees, we learn from memoir I Just Wanted to Save My Family, it's also politicians and legal officers filling their personal and national coffers with fines and extortion who profit from criminal human trafficking.

Music

'Live 80-81' Is Testimony to How Hot This Heat Were on Stage

Released in 2006, this live LP documents This Heat as a formidable live rock presence.

Music

Prince and the New Power Generation - 'Diamonds and Pearls' (Between the Grooves)

"Between the Grooves" take a deep dive into Prince's Diamonds and Pearls. The album offers explorations into the mysterious/strange sexual side of Prince, his preachy/pedantic side, and also his relaxed/smooth side.

Music

Steve Wynn Cracks Open the Archive with 'Decade'

The man behind the Dream Syndicate and Miracle 3 reflects on his wild solo career with a definitive box set. But not even that can match the stories Steve Wynn has to tell.

Film

'Captain America: Civil War' Mirrors Another Kind of American Civil War

In the Russo Brothers' Captain America: Civil War, friend turns on friend, and no easy resolution is reached. It's rather like the toxic online fan culture that followed the film's release.

Film

Best Picks for the DOC NYC Film Festival 2020

The virtual edition of the year's premiere documentary showcase, DOC NYC Film Festival 2020, begins streaming tomorrow, Wednesday, 11 November. Prepare to heap your queue up with this abundance of documentary offerings.

Music

Futureshock: Herbie Hancock and the Body Politics of Pop

A classically trained jazz pianist who spent five years with the Miles Davis Quintet, Herbie Hancock is also a practising Buddhist whose ideas about transcending the body are realized in his funky cyborg "Rockit" video.

Music

This Heat's 'Made Available' Is a Near Perfect BBC Sessions LP

Refusing to colour within the lines, This Heat presented new and radically revised work on this 1996 compilation.

Music

Travis Sound Exactly Like Travis on '10 Songs'

For their ninth album, 10 Songs, Scotland's Travis go back to basics.

Music

Lambchop's Kurt Wagner Discusses Their New Covers EP and Pandemic Musical Life

The frontman of "the most fucked-up country band in Nashville" returns Lambchop to their roots on TRIP. Each group member picked a classic song and was bandleader for a day, resulting in a record that reveals Lambchop's core influences in striking new light.

Music

Charles Mingus @ Bremen 1964 & 1975

Two Bremen concerts by groups led by bassist and composer Charles Mingus in 1964 and 1975 remind us of the longevity and vitality of his brilliance.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.