Lee Moses: How Much Longer Must I Wait? Singles and Rarities: 1965-1972

How Much Longer Must I Wait?: Singles and Rarities 1965-1972 is exactly as its titles claims, and its quality makes it even harder to understand how such a powerful talent like Lee Moses could have slipped from sight undetected.
24 May 2019
"Try Googling 'Lee Moses', and you'll find that there's not a lot there." So says Sarah Sweeney in the liner notes to the reissue of Moses' only full length, Time and Place. It's true, and it's a wonder, as Moses' legend stands tall and his music runs deep. Making a living as a musician is a difficult hill to climb, and many fail. Moses was one of them, but that single album has become something of a deep soul staple, with its place in influence once again receiving the stamp of approval with its re-release on the exceptionally stellar label Light in the Attic in 2016.
The release did not shed much light on his plight and what brought him to quit the music industry, and three years later, Light in the Attic is once again handing us a few more crumbs. How Much Longer Must I Wait?: Singles and Rarities 1965-1972 is exactly as its title claims, and its quality makes it even harder to understand how such a powerful talent could have slipped from sight undetected.
The biggest attraction here is the 1967 single, "Bad Girl Pt 1", as it has not been included on any prior reissue. Simply put, it is an absolutely devastating track. From the chime of the opening guitar chords to the throat-ripping chorus, to the smack-you-in-the-head lyric, "Momma, they call her bad girl because she wanted to be free", it's a raw tour of deep emotions. The track can stand along with classics of the era and genre without qualification, and it's a shame that it was relegated to the dusty corners of YouTube until now. Also included are "Bad Girl Pt 2" and "She's a Bad Girl", which are essentially alternate versions with a focus on the pop leanings of the song. Their inclusion does little outside of further revealing how powerful Moses was working within the trappings of deep soul.
The collection as a whole is not as effective of a listening experience as Time and Place, as it does not have the consistency. A few tracks are instrumental, and as fun as they are, they do not make great album filler. But, this clunky nature is expected from such a release, so it's best to just enjoy what's here. Tracks like "If Loving You Is a Crime (I'll Always Be Guilty)" and "How Much Longer (Must I Wait?)" can't be found anywhere else, anyway, so you take what you can get.
The booklet included with the release is bare. Alongside a cropped close-up of the same photo from the front of the Time and Place release, we get just track titles and credits. That's it. There's no further research or illuminating information included. Even though many want to know so much more, the truth is that the music speaks for itself. Listen to "I'm Sad About It", and you can feel this man in your bones. Focus on the rattle of that voice, and you can find him. All you need to know is right there in the play button.
