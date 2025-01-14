Lilly Hiatt Celebrates Joy with “Kwik-E-Mart” (Premiere)

Lilly Hiatt’s first album in four years, Forever, will be released on 31 January via New West. It’s awash in power pop flourishes, distorted guitar, psychedelic vocals, and Hiatt‘s always-insightful lyrics. The newest single, “Kwik-E-Mart”, is a prime example.

“I wrote ‘Kwik-E-Mart’ after a Liz Phair show at the Ryman,” Hiatt explains. “I was messing around with Dropped D a lot on this record, so this song came out of that, written on electric. Something about the wintertime always makes me feel introspective, and certain images start to process. This song just helped tie some things together.”

The video, directed by Joshua Shoemaker, finds Hiatt either browsing the aisles with a shopping cart filled with necessities or walking around a parking lot as she remembers riding around town and LED-lit bridges. “We were freezing and hanging at various parking lots to get some footage,” Hiatt explains. “It’s fun to keep a light-hearted improvisation to things, and that’s pretty much what we did.”

“I think it’s a fun cruising song,” Lilly Hiatt admits. “As in, drive around and crank it. I like having one of those on my records. I also feel like it’s a cold weather song.” With an easy-going groove and guitars right out of peak 1990s alternative, “Kwik-E-Mart” celebrates finding joy in the simplest moments, cherishing memories while still living in the moment. That’s the sort of everyday magic found in a “Kwik-E-Mart” winter.

TRACK LIST

1. Hidden Day

2. Shouldn’t Be

3. Ghost Ship

4. Somewhere

5. Evelyn’s House

6. Forever

7. Man

8. Kwik-E-Mart

9. Thoughts

TOUR DATES

1/17-19/25 30A Songwriters Festival, FL

1/31/2025 The Blue Room, Nashville, TN

2/5/2025 Bijou Theater, Knoxville, TN

2/22-2/28/25 Outlaw Country Cruise

3/6/25 The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

3/7/25 Pour House, Charleston, SC

3/8/25 The Evening Muse, Charlotte, NC

3/9/25 The Pinhook, Durham, NC

3/11/25 Silk City Diner, Philadelphia, PA

3/12/25 The Middle East, Cambridge, MA

3/13/25 Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, NY

3/14/25 DC9, Washington, DC

3/15/25 Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale, PA

3/16/25 Beachland Tavern, Cleveland, OH

3/19/25 Natalie’s Grandview, Columbus, OH

3/20/25 Off Broadway, St. Louis, MO

3/21/25 Duke’s, Indianapolis, IN

3/22/25 Fitzgerald’s, Berwyn, IL

3/23/25 Turf Club, St. Paul MN

3/24/25 Vinyl Cup Records, Des Moines, IA

3/28/25 Sunset Tavern, Seattle, WA

3/29/25 Trout Lake Hall, Trout Lake, WA

3/30/25 The Showdown, Portland, OR

4/1/25 Bottom of the Hill, San Francisco, CA

4/3/25 The Wayfarer, Costa Mesa, CA

4/4/25 Permanent Records Roadhouse, LA, CA

4/5/25 The Dirty Drummer. Phoenix, AZ

4/8/25 The Continental Club, Houston, TX

4/9/25 Meridian, Buda, TX

4/10/25 Magnolia Motor Lounge, Fort Worth, TX

4/11/25 White Water Tavern, Little Rock, AR

4/12/25 Hernando’s Hideaway, Memphis, TN