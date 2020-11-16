Discover Michigan's 1990s Space-rock Scene on 'Southeast of Saturn'

Third Man Records offers a generous overview of Michigan's burgeoning space-rock scene from the 1990s. It covers a wide swath of genres while offering a bunch of largely-unheard rarities.

