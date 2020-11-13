Making a Masterpiece: An Interview with Legendary Composer Valerie Simpson

Fifty years after Ashford & Simpson gave Diana Ross her first number one solo hit with "Ain't No Mountain High Enough", Valerie Simpson reflects on a lifetime of writing chart-topping anthems for Motown and beyond.

