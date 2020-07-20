Powered by RebelMouse
Music

The Chicks Boldly Reclaim Their Relevance on 'Gaslighter'

Elisabeth Woronzoff
20 Jul 2020
Photo: Still from "Gaslighter" video

Gaslighter is bold and incendiary, finding the Chicks reclaiming their relevance. Thankfully, the Chicks reject silencing as Gaslighter reestablishes their penchant for vocalizing raw truths.

Gaslighter
The Chicks

Columbia Records

17 July 2020

It's not a comeback album. It's certainly not a reinvention album. Gaslighter, by the Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks), is an album capturing a breaking point. After listening to the Black Lives Matter movement, the group dropped 'Dixie' from their name to disassociate from the racist ideology of the Antebellum South. In this way, the Chicks centralize their agency as musicians, individuals, and members of society.

Gaslighter signifies a reclamation of the gilded cultural space the Chicks constructed for themselves and continue to occupy despite their 14-year hiatus. Teaming up with Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Rey), Gaslighter reaffirms the Chick's ability to traipse the overlap between pop and country music. Their depiction of acrimony is the quintessential country narrative underscored by Emily Strayer's banjo, Martie Maguire's fiddle, and Natalie Maines' twang. Musically, the album reveals notes of R&B, gospel, and indie rock. "Texas Man" is the closest red-dirt contender, but thanks to Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent's woozy guitar-riffs reconstructs an absolutist understanding of country music. The vocal harmonies throughout Gaslighter are explosive, situating the Chicks as tender and furious yet decidedly self-assured.

The opening title track reflects Maines' divorce from actor Adrian Pasdar and the emotional abuse she endured during the relationship. "Gaslighter" is an earnest portrayal of a toxic marriage ending in emotional destruction. The track nevertheless rejects victimization. Maines expresses her standpoint as the Chicks call out scumbags for what they are, "a lie-lie-lie-liar". The Chicks are not mincing words, not like they ever did.

Maines isn't alone as Strayer and Maguire also experienced devastating divorces. But Gaslighter finds them at different emotional places than Maines. "My Best Friend's Weddings", plural intended, depicts Maguire's first and second weddings. Watching Maguire "never looking more happy", Maines concludes, "guess from ashes we can really grow". A statement as much for herself as for her audience. The emblazoned female collectivity is truly subversive in the face of the music industry's affirmation of bro-culture.

Fury propels Gaslighter. "Tights on My Boat" is an epic jettisoning of toxicity, abuse, and violence. Even with Strayer's jaunty banjo, the anger is palpable, especially when Maines sings, "I hope you die peacefully in your sleep." She pauses to snicker, then recuperates with "just kidding — I hope it hurts like you hurt me". Whereas the experience of discovering an adulterer on a private boat is not commonplace, the consequential rage is relatable. The Chicks join a powerful cadre of women performers, Beyonce, Adele, Dolly Parton, and even Kitty Wells, to just name a few, who value their fury. Their indignation creates empathy while having a little fun with the desire for revenge.

The Chicks strive for empowerment in "Julianna Calm Down", co-written by Julia Michaels. Maines implores to "just put on, put on, put on your best shoes / And strut the fuck around like you have nothing to lose". More, "Julianna Calm Down" considers the role of mothers in toxic relationships and the influence on their daughters. Indeed, the title's Julianna is Strayer's daughter, with the song later naming Macguire's daughters "Eva, Katie, and Harper", and their nieces. This is an open letter to women and girls attesting to ending the silence enshrouding toxicity.

The Chicks are not only worried about their daughters. "Young Man" speaks to Maines' teenage sons who witnessed their father's toxic masculinity. She pleads with them to create their own identities and unlearn his behavior. In the shadow of their parents' chaos, she wants them to "leave the bad news behind you... And my blues aren't your blues / It's up to you." Likewise, in "Sleep at Night", the Chicks juxtapose the absurdity of speaking to their "husband's girlfriend's husband" against negative influence on "two boys trying to become men". Both tracks settle on acknowledging the flawed, then charge towards fortitude.

The Chicks are determined to dismantle oppressive silence and encourage the restoration of one's voice. In "Hope It's Something Good", they specifically mention "Highs and lows we fought our wars with silence / After so long I learned to hold my tongue / And now that you're done I get to write this song." It's a sentiment revisited in "Everybody Loves You". A Charlotte Lawrence cover, the lyrics contends with sexual assault: "It's my body, and I'm trying to forgive you / I don't want to / It's my body, and it hates you, why does everybody love you?" Here the Chicks bring an astute #MeToo awareness to Gaslighter, demonstrating their shift away from rose-tinted revenge classics such as "Goodbye Earl".

"For Her" delivers the album's ultimate declaration: "Wish I could go back / And tell my younger self / You're a fighter / You just don't know it yet." The intentionally obfuscated identity of 'her' leads to multiple readings. Perhaps this is Maines doubling down on her 2003 criticism of George W. Bush. Maybe it's the validation of abuse survivors or the supportive statement of a parent to their child. Likely it's all these. When coupled with "March, March", the 'her' becomes society at large and all its dissenting voices. Written after the 2017 Women's March in Washington D.C., the track demonstrates solidarity with the youth commandeering the contemporary social movements. The Chicks sanctify activists Emma Gonzales and Greta Thunberg while lamenting "watchin' our youth solve our problems / I'll follow them so who's comin' with me." They regret seeing these young visionaries use their intelligence to fix the problems created by earlier generations. Despite this, the Chicks stand in solidarity and invite their audience to do the same.

Gaslighter is bold and incendiary, finding the Chicks reclaiming their relevance. Thankfully, the Chicks rejected silencing as Gaslighter reestablishes their penchant for vocalizing raw truths.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
dixie chicks americana country alternative country country pop bluegrass columbia records music review the chicks
9
Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Film

Seeds of Colonial Capitalism in Kelly Reichardt's 'First Cow'

In her excellent film, First Cow, Kelly Reichardt explores the effects of colonial land theft and capitalism through the medium of food.

Music

Tedo Stone Concocts Glammy Pop Earworms on 'Same Old Kid'

Tedo Stone's Same Old Kid finds him crafting catchy indie pop that's nostalgic without losing a sense of the present.

Reviews

Protomartyr's 'Ultimate Success Today' Succeeds in Reflecting Our Times

Post-punk's Protomartyr have honed their sound into something apocalyptic on their defiantly modernist Ultimate Success Today.

Film

'The Rental' Is an Airbnb Horror of Hipsters in Peril

In Dave Franco and Joe Swanberg's hipster horror flick The Rental, the looming threat surrounding a vacationing foursome feels less crucial than the lies they tell each other.

Music

The Chicks Boldly Reclaim Their Relevance on 'Gaslighter'

Gaslighter is bold and incendiary, finding the Chicks reclaiming their relevance. Thankfully, the Chicks reject silencing as Gaslighter reestablishes their penchant for vocalizing raw truths.

Music

Counterbalance 25: Television - 'Marquee Moon'

Television’s 1977 masterpiece Marquee Moon is the 25th Greatest Album of All Time, but is it too “too too” to put a finger on? Counterbalance sees it all backward.

Reading Pandemics

Distance Remakes the Heart in Gabriel García Márquez’s 'Love in the Time of Cholera'

Throughout Love in the Time of Cholera, Gabriel García Márquez depicts love as an infectious disease. Must we quarantine from it?

Books

Ottessa Moshfegh's 'Death in Her Hands' Is Not What It Seems

A character named Magda dies, and lives, in language only in Ottessa Moshfegh's Death in Her Hands. But then again, don't all literary characters?

Music

Going Beyond the Neutron Dance with Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters

Ruth Pointer reflects on her multi-faceted career with the Pointer Sisters, honors the memory of her sister Bonnie, and shares the joy found in her music -- and fashion.

Music

Evicshen Is the Mad Scientist of Industrial Noise with 'Hair Birth'

Experimental sound artist Evicshen brings uniquely crafted dissonance to her striking debut LP Hair Birth.

Music

David Ramirez Storms Into New Ground with 'My Love Is a Hurricane'

David Ramirez moves a step further from his roots on My Love Is a Hurricane while maintaining what makes his art so indelible.

Music

Italian Producer Populous Collaborates with Women Around the Globe on 'W'

Populous produces coolly electronic tracks that range from dreamy to pure dancefloor, pulling sounds from Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, and Mangia's home country of Italy.

Music

GS Sultan's 'Music for a Living Water' Is a Meditative Love Letter to Liquid

Electronic composer GS Sultan's Music for a Living Water is experimental but also warm and highly accessible.

Film

The "Luxurious Loneliness" of Anime Film 'Perfect Blue'

In Satoshi Kon's 1997 masterpiece, Perfect Blue, former J-Pop idol Mima Kirigoe's crisis of identity echoes our current 'epidemic' of loneliness -- upsetting the boundary between private and public agency, the desire to hide and the compulsion to be seen.

Books

Trixie Mattel on Horror Movie Gin, Writing a Book, and How Not to Photograph a Drag Queen

Drag superstar Trixie Mattel spills the beans on her new book and so much more. "It's a wonderful book. I'm ready to have my roller coaster at Universal Studios based on this book."

Music

Tobi Debuts the Soulful Pop of "Can't Control Me" and "Puzzle Piece (Mirror)" (premiere)

Gogol Bordello/Dälek collaborator Tobi has shared the stage with everyone from Green Day to Danzig and now steps out with a deeply personal collection of songs, Puzzle Pieces.

Music

VEAUX's "Tell Me That You Love Me" Examines Life as a Black Man in a Conservative Community (premiere)

VEAUX's Aaron Wagner wrote their latest single, "Tell Me That You Love Me", as a direct response to his experiences growing up as a Black liberal in a white conservative town.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.