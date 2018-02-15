Fishbach Is a Master of Modern Pop on "Eternité" (premiere)
With her new video for single "Eternité", singer-songwriter Flora Fishbach proves herself to be not only an artist borne of modern times, but a master of them.
With her new video for single "Eternité", singer-songwriter Flora Fishbach proves herself to be not only an artist borne of modern times, but a master of them. Her voice is uniquely androgynous, her visual aesthetic a DIY collage of moving selfies, travelogue pictures, and Snapchat effects. "This video is full of memories," says Fishbach, "a fun and poetic flashback assembled from what was in my musicians' phones. It gives a life to so called 'stories' that were supposed to disappear and illustrate the good times these moving people have spent together."
Like the video, the song is a sign of the times; catchy pop beats belie a melancholic nostalgia, sharp-edged fragments of genius rising quickly from Fishbach's artistic depths to the surface.
"I don't know what good or bad taste is," she claims. A statement like that might ordinarily be hard to take seriously, but Fishbach truly is self-guided rather than dependant on the opinions of others. She left school at 15 in favor of making music, first on her iPad and soon enough in front of throngs of admirers. Fishbach now plays sold-out shows and wins prestigious awards in Europe. With the upcoming North American release of critically acclaimed album À ta merci this February 16th, she aims to reach out across the globe with the distinct musical style she demonstrates in infectious "Eternité". Aiding in this goal is a string of March tour dates across the continent culminating in a performance at this year's South by Southwest.
À ta merci releases in North America on 16 February. Fishbach's upcoming tour dates are as follows:
03/10 – Montreal, PQ @ Astral
03/11 – Quebec, PQ @ L' Anti
03/13 – New York, NY @ Nublu
03/14-16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW