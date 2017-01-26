//MUSIC
Sleater-Kinney: Live in Paris

Sleater-Kinney

Live in Paris

Sleater-Kinney celebrates their 2015 reunion with a live album that captures the excitement and mood of their concerts without any hint of their decade-long hiatus.

Horse Thief: Trials and Truths

Horse Thief

Trials and Truths

Every now and then Horse Thief adds a little twist to their formula of solid, listenable, easygoing rock and the songs become noticeably better.

Tobin Sprout: The Universe and Me

Tobin Sprout

The Universe and Me

One problem with modern production is its reliance on mathematical perfection, and Tobin proves that genuineness is stronger than perceived perfection.

Sundance Film Festival 2017: 'Lemon' + 'Wilson'

Sundance Film Festival 2017

'Lemon' + 'Wilson'

This year's Sundance Film Festival delivers misanthropy with two new comedies, Lemon and Wilson.

Sundance 2017: 'Before I Fall' + 'A Ghost Story'

Sundance 2017

'Before I Fall' + 'A Ghost Story'

'Before I Fall and A Ghost Story offer some haunting insight into the human condition.

Sundance 2017: 'The Big Sick' + 'Roxanne Roxanne'

Sundance 2017

'The Big Sick' + 'Roxanne Roxanne'

These two Sundance entries introduce fast-talking protagonists who take the art of comedic dialogue to new heights in speed and certainly in social satire.

'Westworld's Contrapasso Episode Suggests Dehumanization and Dante's Nine Circles of Hell

'Westworld's "Contrapasso" Episode Suggests Dehumanization and Dante's Nine Circles of Hell

"The narrative pivots and complicates the reality of Westworld in "Contrapasso". The show is about the most HBO-ized episode of an HBO drama ever produced."

Pilgrim Rick Shows the Best (and Worst) Parts of Holiday Traditions

"Pilgrim Rick" Shows the Best (and Worst) Parts of Holiday Traditions

The past becomes the present and the present informs the past in This Is Us's Thanksgiving episode "Pilgrim Rick".

Football in the Age of Late Capitalism

Field Notes From the 2016 Euro

Football in the Age of Late Capitalism: Field Notes From the 2016 Euro

Behind a veneer of youthful glamour, the Euro all but groaned under the weight of excess global capital, merciless media scrutiny, hyperprofessionalization, domestic French anxieties, and geopolitics.

Moving Pixels Podcast: The Best Games of 2016

Moving Pixels Podcast: The Best Games of 2016

"The Moving Pixels Podcast counts down our top five games of 2016."

We're All Animals in 'Far Cry: Primal'

We're All Animals in 'Far Cry: Primal'

Primal gives the Far Cry series the thematic link it has always been missing.

This Graphic Novel Adaptation of 'Kindred' Is Made Awkward With KLOKs! and CHOOMs!

This Graphic Novel Adaptation of 'Kindred' Is Made Awkward With KLOKs! and CHOOMs!

If you’ve never read any of Octavia E. Butler's works, Kindred is a good place to start, but this version is a little too manga for such a serious work.

