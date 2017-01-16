//MUSIC
The Similitude of Dreams: A Conversation With Neal Morse

American prog rock icon Neal Morse delves into the creation of his newest opus, The Similitude of a Dream.

The Band of Heathens: Duende

All in all, Duende goes down as the first notable Americana release of the New Year.

Sundara Karma: Youth Is Only Ever Fun in Retrospect

British indie rock's latest "next great hope" release a debut album packed with anthemic sing-alongs and a festival-ready sound, but also hints at greater depth, lyrical range and musical intelligence.

Stone Dead: Murder and Myth in 'Medousa'

A wry tale which takes in Greek mythology, punk rock and influences of American suspense-drama, this is an effective and curious thriller about myth and obsession.

Luigi Pirandello on Film: L'Umorismo and Confronting the Other of the Self

The Film Forum hosts seven films based on the writing of Luigi Pirandello that illustrate the complex ironies of the fractured Self.

Forcing Connections in '100 Streets'

100 Streets offers four groups of people who have nothing to do with each other than, well, the fact that they have to.

'This Is Us' Has Some Mixed Messages About Parenting in Career Days

"This Is Us is in danger of presenting parenthood as a zero sum game. "

What Happens When Happy Shows Turn All X-Files on You?

From The Brady Bunch to M*A*S*H, what do we do when our favorite TV shows spawn shockingly dark offspring?

Documenting the Little Abuses

Copwatching, Community Organizing, and Video Activism

The ascent of affordable video technology assists in propelling movements for self-determination and self-respect.

The Delicate and Dangerous AI of event0

"Event[0] exposes artificial life as more delicate than our tropes and clichés have led us to believe."

'Beautiful Minecraft' Sees 'Minecraft' As a Sculptural Tool, Not Just a Game

Beautiful Minecraft muses on the possibilities of using Minecraft itself as a medium for art.

X-men 92 #10

Xtreme Satisfaction From a Most Xtreme Era

X-men 92 comes to a premature end, but still finds a way to embody everything we love about every era of X-men.

Norman Lear Reboots 'One Day at a Time' For a New Generation on Netflix

