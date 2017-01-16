The Similitude of Dreams
A Conversation With Neal Morse
American prog rock icon Neal Morse delves into the creation of his newest opus, The Similitude of a Dream.READ more
All in all, Duende goes down as the first notable Americana release of the New Year.
British indie rock's latest "next great hope" release a debut album packed with anthemic sing-alongs and a festival-ready sound, but also hints at greater depth, lyrical range and musical intelligence.
A wry tale which takes in Greek mythology, punk rock and influences of American suspense-drama, this is an effective and curious thriller about myth and obsession.READ more
The Film Forum hosts seven films based on the writing of Luigi Pirandello that illustrate the complex ironies of the fractured Self.
100 Streets offers four groups of people who have nothing to do with each other than, well, the fact that they have to.
Where Job scraped his sores, where Xenophon crossed the Euphrates, Krause Reichert links the stories he knows well to their terrain and traces.READ more
Gregor Hens’ new non-fiction work, Nicotine, is an exploration of one particular niche in the addiction dialogue.
Ballard's foresight likely came from his rumination on the fate of the planet, not environmental study.
"This Is Us is in danger of presenting parenthood as a zero sum game. "READ the article
From The Brady Bunch to M*A*S*H, what do we do when our favorite TV shows spawn shockingly dark offspring?
The ascent of affordable video technology assists in propelling movements for self-determination and self-respect.READ more
"Event[0] exposes artificial life as more delicate than our tropes and clichés have led us to believe."READ the article
Beautiful Minecraft muses on the possibilities of using Minecraft itself as a medium for art.
X-men 92 comes to a premature end, but still finds a way to embody everything we love about every era of X-men.READ more