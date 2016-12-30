//MUSIC
The 15 Best R&B/Soul Albums of 2016

2016 has been a banner year for soul music of all stripes with a number of momentous debuts and returns to form from veterans. All the while, soul music keeps pushing forward.

The Best Pop Singles of 2016

Celebrating the songs this year that operated within the constraints of "radio music", truly a genre all its own, and produced excellent results.

//FILM
//BOOKS
David Bowie in Conversation

Turn and face the strange: a posthumous interview compilation shows David Bowie as a brilliant artist and a warm conversationalist, an all-too-rare combination.

Anthologies of Serial Exposure

Serial anthologies challenge us to ask what constitutes a comic and consider the possibilities of what they can be.

//TV
How the Hell Did 'Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency' Characters Survive?

"The series comes back from the edge after a fatally flawed penultimate episode, setting up an intriguing season two. "

The 'Sense 8' Christmas Special Offers Fun, but Not Enough Plot or Character Development

Sense8 returns with time-skipping, Yuletide charm, a key recasting, and another orgy scene without quite building on the plot from season one.

//CULTURE

The Films of 2016 Didn't See Trump Coming, Either

As a gauge of the American zeitgeist, 2016’s films provided no warning of the reactionary backlash the nation just woke up to.

//GAMES
Community and Collaboration in 'Battle for Wesnoth'

"The one part of gaming that can lay claim to true, untarnished ‘freeness’ is the open-source world, where other incentives besides profit drive creativity."

Neat Games I Never Got Around to Writing About: 2016

A short list of the games I’ve shortchanged in 2016.

//COMICS

Anthologies of Serial Exposure

Serial anthologies challenge us to ask what constitutes a comic and consider the possibilities of what they can be.

//Pop Ten
'(Another) Party', Another Episode That Touches Greatness and Frustration in (Almost) Equal Measure
This episode has some of the very best things that the show's capable, with some truly graceful little detours; ultimately, it reveals its fundamental faults. Read More
Bryan Cranston Struggles With Vulgar Sensibilities in 'Why Him?'
High School Angst With an Edge: An Interview With Hailee Steinfeld
Peter Doherty: Hamburg Demonstrations
//Mixed media

Astrid Williamson: Requiem and Gallipoli // Music

Johnny Kills — “Take it Easy” (audio) (interview) // Music

Soul Scratch "Look How Far We've Come" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Hannah Williams and the Affirmations "Tame in the Water" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Shinyribs "I Got Your Medicine" (audio) (premiere) // Music

//Pm Picks
The Working Man's Heist in 'The Asphalt Jungle'

'I, Daniel Blake': Man vs State

Hugo Gernsback and Perversity and Optimism at the Dawn of Science Fiction

Pathos and Pride in Denzel Washington's 'Fences'

In 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople' Coming of Age Becomes a Wonderful Adventure

The Power of Print: 'OMG Posters'

Joyce Carol Oates Is at Her Best With 'Soul at White Heat'

Bob Dylan, 'The Lyrics: 1961-2012'

//News

'black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris on Finding Humor to Heal Following a 'Shocking Election'

