Kid Cudi: Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'

Kid Cudi

Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'

The curious case of Scott Mescudi continues on Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin', which runs at 87 minutes across 19 tracks.

The Doors: London Fog 1966

The Doors

London Fog 1966

These newly rediscovered tapes represent the earliest known live recordings of the Doors, something that unfortunately quickly becomes all too evident.

Mika Vainio: Mannerlaatta

Mika Vainio

Mannerlaatta

With Mannerlaata, Mika Vainio has created a soundtrack that is presumably as sinister and confounding as the film it accompanies.

If You Haven't Seen 'His Girl Friday', Consider Your Life Wasted So Far

If You Haven't Seen 'His Girl Friday', Consider Your Life Wasted So Far

"Walter Burns (Cary Grant) and Hildy Johnson (Rosalind Russell): a love-hate story no matter how you cast it."

'Hidden Figures': Looking Beyond the Numbers

'Hidden Figures': Looking Beyond the Numbers

Hidden Figures assumes you'll share its vision, making correct judgments regarding differences between perception and blindness, bigotry and justice, right and wrong.

//CULTURE

Culture and History for the Age of Trump

Culture and History for the Age of Trump

History doesn’t always tell us how to get it right. It sometimes warns us of the cost of getting it wrong. Art steeped in that history can remind us, if we’re paying attention.

The Moving Pixels Podcast Investigates 'Gravity Bone' and 'Thirty Flights of Loving'

The Moving Pixels Podcast Investigates 'Gravity Bone' and 'Thirty Flights of Loving'

"This week the podcast looks at the avant-garde games of indie developer Blendo Games."

Community and Collaboration in 'Battle for Wesnoth'

Community and Collaboration in 'Battle for Wesnoth'

The one part of gaming that can lay claim to true, untarnished ‘freeness’ is the open-source world, where other incentives besides profit drive creativity.

X-men 92 #10

Xtreme Satisfaction From a Most Xtreme Era

X-men 92 #10: Xtreme Satisfaction From a Most Xtreme Era

X-men 92 comes to a premature end, but still finds a way to embody everything we love about every era of X-men.

'Sherlock': "The Six Thatchers" Goes Beyond Disappointing Into Downright Nonsense
Holmes spends The Six Thatchers hoping for a better plot to unravel, and I can't blame him. Read More
'Stranger Things' Nightmare/Nostalgia in the "The Upside Down" Episode
Astrid Williamson: Requiem and Gallipoli // Music

Johnny Kills — “Take it Easy” (audio) (interview) // Music

Soul Scratch "Look How Far We've Come" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Hannah Williams and the Affirmations "Tame in the Water" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Shinyribs "I Got Your Medicine" (audio) (premiere) // Music

'black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris on Finding Humor to Heal Following a 'Shocking Election'

