Bert Jansch
Living in the Shadows
A warm, intimate collection of late-period recordings from one of the great unsung heroes of folk music is now available in a lush boxed set.READ more
Max Richter’s sound is best served without real pictures but paired with your dreams.
The ever-prolific Ty Segall is back with another collection of rock 'n' roll excellence.
Two new films at the Sundance Film Festival -- a murder mystery and a vérité documentary -- ask the same two questions: who has the authority to dispense justice, and with how much violence?READ more
The Sundance Film Festival features two films with wildly different approaches to wrongful imprisonment, a true story reimagined in Crown Heights and a whimsical enchantment in Brigsby Bear.
Two films about very different musical genres -- from polka to sweet crooning to punk-rock screaming -- take center stage at Sundance Film Festival 2017.
In response to the politics, culture and sheer madness of early '70s New York, artist Alan Vega and musician Martin Rev created the counter-cultural performance art statement that was Suicide.READ more
Grafitti artists, the jazz, punk, and hip-hop scenes, and the lonely mean streets of Detroit are captured by this survey of 13 photographers.
One of the best things about this updated edition of Jazz Religion, the Second Line, and Black New Orleans is that it looks at what’s to come just as much as it looks at bygones.
"“Who can turn the world on with her smile?” Mary Tyler Moore, of course."READ the article
As composer for Game of Thrones and Westworld, Ramin Djawadi will satiate your wait between seasons by touring his most famous compositions.
Behind a veneer of youthful glamour, the Euro all but groaned under the weight of excess global capital, merciless media scrutiny, hyperprofessionalization, domestic French anxieties, and geopolitics.READ more
"Dishonored 2 wants us to know it’s OK to miss out on things. "READ the article
The Moving Pixels Podcast counts down our top five games of 2016.
In the Inhumans/X-men conflict, one side tries to be an underdog at the expensive of a compelling story.READ more