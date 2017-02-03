//MUSIC
Sampha: Process

Sampha

Process

Sampha's gorgeous debut brings physicality and immediacy to internal experiences like memory and fear.

Annie Anxiety: Soul Possession

Annie Anxiety

Soul Possession

A reissue of the 1984 debut long player from a forgotten punk poet operating at the intersection of Crass, On-U Sound, and Throbbing Gristle.

John McCutcheon: Trolling for Dreams

John McCutcheon

Trolling for Dreams

A storyteller with a painter’s eye and a musician with an ancient troubadour’s soul, John McCutcheon’s 38th release reminds us why he’s a modern master.

//FILM
'The Space Between Us' Almost Works

'The Space Between Us' Almost Works

Ultimately, Peter Chelsom’s sci-fi romance is just a bad movie about a Martian and his girlfriend playing hide-and-seek from some space cops.

//BOOKS
//TV
Maeve Ascends as More 'Westworld' Secrets are Revealed in The Adversary

Maeve Ascends as More 'Westworld' Secrets are Revealed in "The Adversary"

"Despite the ubiquity of corporate intrigue and maze imagery, "The Adversary" delivers another fascinating episode."

In 'Supernatural' Season 12 Episode 10: Lily Sunder Has Some Regrets

In 'Supernatural' Season 12 Episode 10: “Lily Sunder Has Some Regrets”

Exploring some character backstory in a slowly moving stand-alone episode.

//CULTURE

Football in the Age of Late Capitalism

Field Notes From the 2016 Euro

Football in the Age of Late Capitalism: Field Notes From the 2016 Euro

Behind a veneer of youthful glamour, the Euro all but groaned under the weight of excess global capital, merciless media scrutiny, hyperprofessionalization, domestic French anxieties, and geopolitics.

//GAMES
'Infinite Warfare' Had the Best FPS Campaign of 2016

'Infinite Warfare' Had the Best FPS Campaign of 2016

"The best shooter campaign came from the game I had the lowest expectations for, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare."

The Sanctity of Endings in 'Dark Souls III'

The Sanctity of Endings in 'Dark Souls III'

The Sable Church tells us to work towards the Darkness, yet it also tells us not to let the First Flame go out; it tells us to take the flame for ourselves.

//COMICS

Philippe Druillet's Lone Sloane Adventures Artfully Take You to Other Worlds

Philippe Druillet's Lone Sloane Adventures Artfully Take You to Other Worlds

These books create a visually mesmerizing mix of sci-fi and fantasy, where rocket ships cause men to stumble upon gods and monsters that occupy the distant corners of the universe.

//Pop Ten
//Mixed media

Opeth "Era" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

'I Am Not Your Negro', in Wide Release Today, Is Endlessly Relevant and Particularly Urgent // Film

Ayla Rose "Give Me One Reason" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Mary Chapin Carpenter & Peter Wolf "Cry One More Time" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Angel Olsen "Pops" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

//Pm Picks
