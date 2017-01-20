Foxygen
Hang
With full orchestra in tow, Foxygen’s Sam France and Jonathan Rado deliver an absurdly overblown, gloriously over-the-top album celebrating all of pop's excesses without the slightest hint of ironic detachment.READ more
Sharon Jones and Woodie Guthrie knew: great songs belong to everybody.
Migration does not so much change course from Bonobo's prior work as refine it to its artistic pinnacle.
This is not truly a witch’s story, but a ghost story of modernity.READ more
As much as it considers the past, 20th Century Women's profound confidence in women's strength and ingenuity proposes a way to look forward.
Christopher Smith's new noir outing is a scuzzy and flawed 90 minutes, elevated by a compelling, three-pronged cast.
Seth’s Dominion offers a full picture of an exciting artist brimming with imagination, and with a great deal more to create.READ more
This is the story of two talented Bay Area songwriters who create a pair of brilliant power pop records and then fade into obscurity.
Ever wondered what the difference between cinnamon and cassia is? The Encyclopedia of Spices and Herbs will teach you.
"Despite the (over)extended musical sequence, "Summer" succeeds in moving both the plot and Lorelai and Rory's characters forward."READ the article
With "The Best Washing Machine in the World", This Is Us reaffirms its understanding of the tone and rhythm of its narrative and its protagonists.
Mind-blowing TVs, dog poop dropping drones, and other thoughts from the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show.READ more
"Primal gives the Far Cry series the thematic link it has always been missing."READ the article
Video gamers are not accustomed to playing to lose.
This is an over-the-top, action-packed thrill ride that pits iconic heroes against giant monstersREAD more