Elbow: Little Fictions

Elbow

Little Fictions

Over seven studio albums and 20 years as a band later, Elbow hasn't lost an ounce of skill, charm, or joie de vivre.

Moon Duo: Occult Architecture, Vol. 1

Moon Duo

Occult Architecture, Vol. 1

Moon Duo link kaleidoscopic, magnetic, and driving post-punk inflected psychedelia with hermetic overtones. Their best passages are not cryptic but recursive, often forceful, and occasionally mundane.

PnB Rock: GTTM: Goin' Thru the Motions

PnB Rock

GTTM

Maybe the album title isn’t such a bad thing after all; when you know what you’re in store for, can you really be disappointed?

'Riverdale' Has Yet to Justify Its Continued Existence

'Riverdale' Has Yet to Justify Its Continued Existence

"Despite a keen visual flair and an intriguing performance from Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Riverdale has some work to do."

Sam and Dean Go Rambo, the Men of Letters Go Evil in Supernatural's First Blood

Sam and Dean Go Rambo, the Men of Letters Go Evil in Supernatural's "First Blood"

The show returns from a winter hiatus with an intriguing episode that introduces some key plot points.

Football in the Age of Late Capitalism

Field Notes From the 2016 Euro

Football in the Age of Late Capitalism: Field Notes From the 2016 Euro

Behind a veneer of youthful glamour, the Euro all but groaned under the weight of excess global capital, merciless media scrutiny, hyperprofessionalization, domestic French anxieties, and geopolitics.

'The Witness' Sees Investigation As the Most Important of Human Virtues

'The Witness' Sees Investigation As the Most Important of Human Virtues

"The Witness always loops back on a single article of faith, a faith in observable phenomenon, a faith that with enough sensory observation, solution is possible."

The Joy of Missing Out in 'Dishonored 2'

The Joy of Missing Out in 'Dishonored 2'

Dishonored 2 wants us to know it’s OK to miss out on things.

'Pretending Is Lying' Explores the Complexity of Human Relationships

'Pretending Is Lying' Explores the Complexity of Human Relationships

The nostalgic self-reflection in Dominique Goblet's work is painfully honest and verges on the bittersweet.

Kehlani: SweetSexySavage
The 50 Best Post-Punk Albums Ever: Part 2, The B-52's to Magazine
The 50 Best Post-Punk Albums Ever: Part 1, Gang of Four to the Birthday Party
Elbow "Magnificent (She Says)" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band "We Deserve a Happy Ending" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Nikki Lane "Jackpot" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears "PTP" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Father John Misty "Pure Comedy" (The Film) (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Sundance Wrapup: No Repeat of 'Birth of a Nation' Runaway of 2016

