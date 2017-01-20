//MUSIC
Foxygen: Hang

Foxygen

Hang

With full orchestra in tow, Foxygen’s Sam France and Jonathan Rado deliver an absurdly overblown, gloriously over-the-top album celebrating all of pop's excesses without the slightest hint of ironic detachment.

READ more
That Ribbon of Highway: Sharon Jones Re-shapes Woody Guthrie's Song

That Ribbon of Highway

Sharon Jones Re-shapes Woody Guthrie's Song

Sharon Jones and Woodie Guthrie knew: great songs belong to everybody.

Bonobo: Migration

Bonobo

Migration

Migration does not so much change course from Bonobo's prior work as refine it to its artistic pinnacle.

Expand MUSIC
//FILM
Miyazakis Haunted Utopia: The Ghost of Modernity in 'Kikis Delivery Service'

Miyazaki’s Haunted Utopia

The Ghost of Modernity in 'Kiki’s Delivery Service'

This is not truly a witch’s story, but a ghost story of modernity.

READ more
Expand FILM
//BOOKS
Expand BOOKS
//TV
Heartbreaks, Musicals, and Relationship Struggles Characterize the 'Gilmore Girls' Summer Season

Heartbreaks, Musicals, and Relationship Struggles Characterize the 'Gilmore Girls' "Summer" Season

"Despite the (over)extended musical sequence, "Summer" succeeds in moving both the plot and Lorelai and Rory's characters forward."

READ the article
The Best Washing Machine Comes Equipped With Sibling Rivalry, Hard Choices, and Big Secrets

"The Best Washing Machine" Comes Equipped With Sibling Rivalry, Hard Choices, and Big Secrets

With "The Best Washing Machine in the World", This Is Us reaffirms its understanding of the tone and rhythm of its narrative and its protagonists.

Expand TV
//CULTURE

Negotiating Technological Creep

Negotiating Technological Creep

Mind-blowing TVs, dog poop dropping drones, and other thoughts from the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show.

READ more
Expand CULTURE
//GAMES
We're All Animals in 'Far Cry: Primal'

We're All Animals in 'Far Cry: Primal'

"Primal gives the Far Cry series the thematic link it has always been missing."

READ the article
Playing to Lose: The Tragedy of 'This Is the Police'

Playing to Lose: The Tragedy of 'This Is the Police'

Video gamers are not accustomed to playing to lose.

Expand GAMES
//COMICS

Marvelous Monstrous Mayhem in 'Monsters Unleashed #1'

Marvelous Monstrous Mayhem in 'Monsters Unleashed #1'

This is an over-the-top, action-packed thrill ride that pits iconic heroes against giant monsters

READ more
Expand COMICS
//Pop Ten
Delbert McClinton: Prick of the Litter
McClinton understands how to lure a listener into an imaginary night club world of sophistication and rural hospitality. Read More
"The Bad Beginning" Is Anything But in Netflix's 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'
The Band of Heathens: Duende
What's Left of the Left? Bernie Sanders' 'Our Revolution'
Expand POP TEN
//Mixed media

SOHN "Hard Liquor" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Curtis McMurtry "Silver World" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Jesca Hoop "The Lost Sky" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

McDougall "Battle Creek March" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Seth Walker "High Time" (video) (premiere) // Music

Expand MIXED MEDIA
//Pm Picks
Memory Drawings in Film and Print: 'Seth's Dominion'

Memory Drawings in Film and Print: 'Seth's Dominion'
Foxygen: Hang

Foxygen: Hang
Glam Is Good

Glam Is Good
Jeff Parker: Slight Freedom

Jeff Parker: Slight Freedom
J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only

J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only
On Speaking to Southerners About Southerners

On Speaking to Southerners About Southerners
‘His Girl Friday’: What a Difference One Sex Change Makes

‘His Girl Friday’: What a Difference One Sex Change Makes
The xx: I See You

The xx: I See You
Expand Pm Picks
//News

Norman Lear Reboots 'One Day at a Time' For a New Generation on Netflix

Expand News