The 25 Best New Musical Artists of 2016
The best new artists of 2016 mash up genre dividers and take popular music in new and exciting directions.READ more
The best new artists of 2016 mash up genre dividers and take popular music in new and exciting directions.READ more
2016 has been a banner year for soul music of all stripes with a number of momentous debuts and returns to form from veterans. All the while, soul music keeps pushing forward.
Celebrating the songs this year that operated within the constraints of "radio music", truly a genre all its own, and produced excellent results.
The heist film finds its genesis in John Huston's The Asphalt Jungle, a top-notch and unglamorous depiction of criminal life in the city.READ more
Our parents loom over us, first literally and then figuratively, for the entirety of our existence.
Live by Night is good at era-appropriate garb, but its adaptation of Dennis Lehane's story lacks anything remotely close to sizzle or scope.
Ward's concise and readable attempt to consolidate rock 'n' roll’s messy history comes across as a little too neat, at times.READ more
Turn and face the strange: a posthumous interview compilation shows David Bowie as a brilliant artist and a warm conversationalist, an all-too-rare combination.
Serial anthologies challenge us to ask what constitutes a comic and consider the possibilities of what they can be.
"The series comes back from the edge after a fatally flawed penultimate episode, setting up an intriguing season two. "READ the article
Sense8 returns with time-skipping, Yuletide charm, a key recasting, and another orgy scene without quite building on the plot from season one.
As a gauge of the American zeitgeist, 2016’s films provided no warning of the reactionary backlash the nation just woke up to.READ more
"The one part of gaming that can lay claim to true, untarnished ‘freeness’ is the open-source world, where other incentives besides profit drive creativity."READ the article
A short list of the games I’ve shortchanged in 2016.
Serial anthologies challenge us to ask what constitutes a comic and consider the possibilities of what they can be.READ more