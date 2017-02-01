Elbow
Little Fictions
Over seven studio albums and 20 years as a band later, Elbow hasn't lost an ounce of skill, charm, or joie de vivre.READ more
Moon Duo link kaleidoscopic, magnetic, and driving post-punk inflected psychedelia with hermetic overtones. Their best passages are not cryptic but recursive, often forceful, and occasionally mundane.
Maybe the album title isn’t such a bad thing after all; when you know what you’re in store for, can you really be disappointed?
This is a daring independent film about the damages wrought by an unspeakable crime.READ more
The Tony-winning actress is the emotional center of M. Night Shyamalan's new film Split, and like the movie, there's more beneath the surface.
How does a beautiful young corporate bigwig control a rambunctiously charismatic Alpha-male trade unionist?
Marvellous Thieves notes that each interpreter's acts of plagiarism, theft, and recreation are nearly as interesting as the tales themselves.READ more
Stephen Graham manages to distil the essence of underground and fringe music into identifiable and recognizable components of a larger, global movement.
Hamid Dabashi's Iran Without Borders is a paean to the alternate ways in which the “real” Iran has been depicted since the 19th century.
"Despite a keen visual flair and an intriguing performance from Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Riverdale has some work to do."READ the article
The show returns from a winter hiatus with an intriguing episode that introduces some key plot points.
Behind a veneer of youthful glamour, the Euro all but groaned under the weight of excess global capital, merciless media scrutiny, hyperprofessionalization, domestic French anxieties, and geopolitics.READ more
"The Witness always loops back on a single article of faith, a faith in observable phenomenon, a faith that with enough sensory observation, solution is possible."READ the article
Dishonored 2 wants us to know it’s OK to miss out on things.
The nostalgic self-reflection in Dominique Goblet's work is painfully honest and verges on the bittersweet.READ more