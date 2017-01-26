Sleater-Kinney
Live in Paris
Sleater-Kinney celebrates their 2015 reunion with a live album that captures the excitement and mood of their concerts without any hint of their decade-long hiatus.READ more
Every now and then Horse Thief adds a little twist to their formula of solid, listenable, easygoing rock and the songs become noticeably better.
One problem with modern production is its reliance on mathematical perfection, and Tobin proves that genuineness is stronger than perceived perfection.
This year's Sundance Film Festival delivers misanthropy with two new comedies, Lemon and Wilson.READ more
'Before I Fall and A Ghost Story offer some haunting insight into the human condition.
These two Sundance entries introduce fast-talking protagonists who take the art of comedic dialogue to new heights in speed and certainly in social satire.
One of the best things about this updated edition of Jazz Religion, the Second Line, and Black New Orleans is that it looks at what’s to come just as much as it looks at bygones.READ more
Total Chaos reminds us that the godfather of punk is not an idiot.
If you’ve never read any of Octavia E. Butler's works, Kindred is a good place to start, but this version is a little too manga for such a serious work.
"The narrative pivots and complicates the reality of Westworld in "Contrapasso". The show is about the most HBO-ized episode of an HBO drama ever produced."READ the article
The past becomes the present and the present informs the past in This Is Us's Thanksgiving episode "Pilgrim Rick".
Behind a veneer of youthful glamour, the Euro all but groaned under the weight of excess global capital, merciless media scrutiny, hyperprofessionalization, domestic French anxieties, and geopolitics.READ more
"The Moving Pixels Podcast counts down our top five games of 2016."READ the article
Primal gives the Far Cry series the thematic link it has always been missing.
