//MUSIC
Bert Jansch: Living in the Shadows

Bert Jansch

Living in the Shadows

A warm, intimate collection of late-period recordings from one of the great unsung heroes of folk music is now available in a lush boxed set.

Max Richter: Three Worlds - Music From Woolf Works

Max Richter

Three Worlds - Music From Woolf Works

Max Richter’s sound is best served without real pictures but paired with your dreams.

Ty Segall: Ty Segall

Ty Segall

Ty Segall

The ever-prolific Ty Segall is back with another collection of rock 'n' roll excellence.

//FILM
Sundance 2017: 'Wind River' + 'The Force'

Sundance 2017

'Wind River' + 'The Force'

Two new films at the Sundance Film Festival -- a murder mystery and a vérité documentary -- ask the same two questions: who has the authority to dispense justice, and with how much violence?

Sundance 2017: 'Crown Heights' + 'Brigsby Bear'

Sundance 2017

'Crown Heights' + 'Brigsby Bear'

The Sundance Film Festival features two films with wildly different approaches to wrongful imprisonment, a true story reimagined in Crown Heights and a whimsical enchantment in Brigsby Bear.

Sundance 2017: 'The Polka King' + 'Band Aid'

Sundance 2017

'The Polka King' + 'Band Aid'

Two films about very different musical genres -- from polka to sweet crooning to punk-rock screaming -- take center stage at Sundance Film Festival 2017.

//BOOKS
Dream Baby Dream: Suicide - A New York Story

Dream Baby Dream: Suicide - A New York Story

In response to the politics, culture and sheer madness of early '70s New York, artist Alan Vega and musician Martin Rev created the counter-cultural performance art statement that was Suicide.

//TV
The Story of How Love Is All Around Become the Theme to 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'

The Story of How "Love Is All Around" Become the Theme to 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'

"“Who can turn the world on with her smile?” Mary Tyler Moore, of course."

Service of the Gods: An Interview With Composer Ramin Djawadi

Service of the Gods: An Interview With Composer Ramin Djawadi

As composer for Game of Thrones and Westworld, Ramin Djawadi will satiate your wait between seasons by touring his most famous compositions.

//CULTURE

Football in the Age of Late Capitalism

Field Notes From the 2016 Euro

Football in the Age of Late Capitalism: Field Notes From the 2016 Euro

Behind a veneer of youthful glamour, the Euro all but groaned under the weight of excess global capital, merciless media scrutiny, hyperprofessionalization, domestic French anxieties, and geopolitics.

//GAMES
The Joy of Missing Out in 'Dishonored 2'

The Joy of Missing Out in 'Dishonored 2'

"Dishonored 2 wants us to know it’s OK to miss out on things. "

Moving Pixels Podcast: The Best Games of 2016

Moving Pixels Podcast: The Best Games of 2016

The Moving Pixels Podcast counts down our top five games of 2016.

//COMICS

'Inhumans vs. X-men #3' Gives Us Underwhelmingly Misguided Underdogs

'Inhumans vs. X-men #3' Gives Us Underwhelmingly Misguided Underdogs

In the Inhumans/X-men conflict, one side tries to be an underdog at the expensive of a compelling story.

//Pop Ten
The 50 Best Post-Punk Albums Ever: Part 2, The B-52's to Magazine
This week we are celebrating the best post-punk albums of all-time and today we have part two with the Cure, Mission of Burma, the B-52's and more. Read More
The 50 Best Post-Punk Albums Ever: Part 1, Gang of Four to the Birthday Party
Delbert McClinton: Prick of the Litter
"The Bad Beginning" Is Anything But in Netflix's 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'
//Mixed media

Leah Nobel "Strawberry Fields" (audio) (premiere) // Music

The 50 Best Post Punk Albums Ever (playlist) // Music

The Sadies "Another Season Again" (audio) (premiere) // Music

Syd "All About Me" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

Spiral Stairs "Dance (Cry Wolf)" (Singles Going Steady) // Music

//Pm Picks
